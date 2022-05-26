EPC Launches Smallest 40V, 1.1mΩ GaN FET for Space-constrained Applications

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

EPC has expanded its selection of low-voltage, off-the-shelf GaN transistors with the introduction of the EPC2066 GaN FET.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp. (EPC) has expanded its selection of low-voltage, off-the-shelf gallium nitride (GaN) transistors with the introduction of the EPC2066 (0.8mΩ typical, 40V) GaN FET, offering designers a significantly smaller and more efficient device than silicon MOSFETs for high-performance, space-constrained applications.

The low losses and small size of the EPC2066 makes it the ideal switch for the secondary side of high power density 40V–60V to 12V DC-DC converters for the latest servers and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. It is also ideal for the secondary side synchronous rectification to 12V in power supply and silver box data center servers, and for high density motor drive applications from 24V–32V. The high-frequency operation, high efficiency, and an ultra-small 13.9mm2 footprint of the GaN FET combine for state-of-the-art power density.

The EPC2066 is footprint compatible with EPC’s prior Generation 4 product, the EPC2024. The Generation 5 improvement in Area x R DS(on) gives the EPC2066 a 27% reduction in on-resistance in the same area.

“The EPC2066 is significantly smaller than any other FET in the market at this on-resistance,” commented Alex Lidow, EPC’s co-founder and CEO. “This part is the perfect compliment to the recently released EPC2071 for LLC DC-DC for high power density computing applications.”

The EPC9174 reference design board is a 1.2kW, 48V input to 12V output LLC converter. It features the EPC2071 for the primary side full bridge and the EPC2066 on the secondary side. The GaN FETs enable 1MHz switching frequency and 1.2kW of power in a small 22.9-by-58.4-by-10mm size (power density 1,472W/in3). The peak efficiency is 97.3% at 550W and the full load efficiency of 96.3% at 12V, delivering 100A output.

The EPC2066 eGaN FET is priced at 1K u/reel at $3.75 each. The EPC9174 development board is priced at $780.00/each.

Both the EPC2066 and EPC9174 demonstration board are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/en/supplier-centers/epc.

Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions.

The cross-reference tool can be found at: https://epc-co.com/epc/DesignSupport/GaNPowerBench/CrossReferenceSearch.aspx.