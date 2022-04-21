EPC Launches New AEC-qualified Lidar Integrated Circuit

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion

The EPC2221 is the latest addition to EPC's growing family of GaN transistors and ICs designed for demanding automotive applications.

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)’s EPC2221 is a common source dual gallium nitride (GaN) FET rated at 100V, 58mΩ, and 20A pulsed current. The EPC2221 can be used in lidar systems for robots, surveillance systems, drones, autonomous cars, and vacuum cleaners.

The low inductance and capacitance of the EPC2221 allows fast switching (100MHz) and narrow pulse widths (2ns) for high resolution and high efficiency. Additionally, the ultra-small size of 1.35-by-1.35mm reduces PCB cost and total solution size.

The EPC2221 is the latest addition to a growing family of GaN transistors and ICs designed to meet the performance and reliability standards of demanding automotive applications. The EPC2221 has completed rigorous automotive AEC Q101 qualification testing including humidity testing with bias (H3TRB), high temperature reverse bias (HTRB), high temperature gate bias (HTGB), and temperature cycling (TC), as well as several other tests.

In addition to lidar in demanding automotive applications, the EPC2221 is perfectly suited for high-frequency DC-DC conversion, wireless power applications, and synchronous rectification.

“This new AEC certified product is the latest addition to a growing family of EPC gallium nitride-based transistors and integrated circuits designed to enable autonomous driving and improve safety,” said Alex Lidow, CEO, and co-founder of EPC. “This new integrated circuit improves the performance while reducing size and cost for time-of-flight lidar systems.”

