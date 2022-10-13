EPC GaN ICs Simplifies and Shrinks Motor Drive Design

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion

EPC's GaN-based inverter reference design enhances motor drive system performance, range, precision, torque, all while simplifying design.

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) has launched the EPC9176, a 3-phase BLDC motor drive inverter using the EPC23102 ePower Stage GaN IC with embedded gate driver function and two GaN FETs with 5.2mΩ typical R DS(on) .

The EPC9176 operates from an input supply voltage between 20V and 80V and can deliver up to 28Apk (20A RMS ). This voltage range and power level makes the solution ideal for a variety of 3-Phase BLDC motor drive applications with 36V–80V input including eBikes, eScooters, power tools, drones, robots, DC servo, medical robots and factory automation.

The use of the EPC23102 integrated GaN-on-silicon device offers higher performance in a smaller footprint with significantly reduced design effort requirements for fast time to market. The EPC23102 is a fully integrated power stage with 100V rating including the half bridge FETs, driver, level shifter, and synchronous bootstrap charging, with an enable pin for low quiescent current in disabled mode and 5V bias.

The EPC9176 mates with an assortment of compatible controllers, supported by various manufacturers leveraging existing resources for quick development purposes that reduce design cycle times. EPC offers interface boards (EPC9147X) to operate this inverter reference design with the most common motors. The EPC9176 contains all the necessary critical functions circuits to support a complete motor drive inverter including gate drivers, regulated auxiliary power rails for housekeeping supplies, voltage, and temperature sense, accurate current sense, and protection functions.

“Designers can use GaN ICs to make lighter weight and more efficient battery-operated motor drives for a wide variety of emobility and robotic applications,” said Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC. “GaN enables motor systems that are smaller, lighter, less noisy, have more torque, more range, and greater precision while improving EMI, reducing EMI filtering and capacitor count, and eliminating electrolytic capacitors and input filter inductors.”

Designers interested in replacing their silicon MOSFETs with a GaN solution can use the EPC GaN Power Bench’s cross-reference tool to find a suggested replacement based on their unique operating conditions. The cross-reference tool can be found at: https://epc-co.com/epc/DesignSupport/GaNPowerBench/CrossReferenceSearch.aspx.