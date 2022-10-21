EPC Expands GaN Family with 150V Device for High-power Density Applications

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion

EPC has expanded its selection of off-the-shelf GaN FETs in thermally enhanced QFN packages with the introduction of the 150V EPC2308.

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), a leader in enhancement-mode gallium nitride (eGaN) power FETs and ICs, has expanded its selection of off-the-shelf GaN FETs in thermally enhanced QFN packages with the introduction of the 150V EPC2308 designed for motor drive in power tools and robots, high density DC-DC from/to 80V–100V for industrial applications, synchronous rectification to 28V–54V for chargers, adaptors and power supplies, smartphones USB fast chargers, and in solar optimizers and microinverters.

The EPC2308 GaN FET offers a super small RDS(on) of just 4.9mΩ typical, together with very small QG, QGD, and QOSS parameters for low conduction and switching losses. The device features a thermally enhanced QFN package with footprint of just 3 mm x 5 mm, offering an extremely small solution size for the highest power density applications.

The package offers wettable flanks to simplify assembly and inspection and exposed top and ultra-low thermal resistances to optimize thermal dissipation through heatsink for cooler operations.

The EPC2308 is footprint compatible with the previously released 100V, 1.8mΩ EPC2302 and the 100V, 3.8mΩ EPC2306.

“The EPC2308 combines the advantages of 150 V GaN with an easy to assemble and thermally enhanced QFN package,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC. “Designers can use our family of packaged GaN FETs to make smaller and lighter weight battery-operated BLDC motor drives for robotics and power tools, higher efficiency 80 V input DC-DC converters, and higher efficiency USB chargers and power supply.”

The EPC90148 development board is a half bridge featuring EPC2308 GaN FET. It is designed for 150V maximum device voltage and 12 A maximum output current. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process to speed time to market. This 2x2in (50.8-by-50.8mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.