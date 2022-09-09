EPC Expands Family of Packaged GaN FETs

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

EPC's 100V, 3.8mΩ EPC2306 GaN FET offers higher performance and smaller solution size for high power density applications.

Efficient Power Conversion Corp. (EPC) has expanded its selection of off-the-shelf GaN FETs in thermally enhanced QFN packages with the introduction of the 100V EPC2306 designed for 48V DC-DC conversion used in high-density computing applications, in 48V BLDC motor drives for e-mobility and robotics, and in solar optimizers and microinverters, and Class D Audio.

The EPC2306 GaN FET offers a super small R DS(on) , of just 3.8mΩ, together with very small Q G , Q GD , and Q OSS parameters for low conduction and switching losses. The device features a thermally enhanced QFN package with exposed top and footprint of just 3-by-5mm, offering an extremely small solution size for the highest power density applications.

The EPC2306 is footprint compatible with the previously released 100V, 1.8mΩ EPC2302. The two footprint compatible devices allow designers to trade off R DS(on) vs. price to optimize solutions for efficiency or cost by dropping in a different part number in the same PCB footprint.

“The EPC2306 combines the advantages of 100 V GaN with an easy to assemble QFN package without sacrificing performance,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC. “Designers can use our family of packaged GaN FETs to make lighter weight battery-operated BLDC motor drives for eMobility and drones, higher efficiency 48V input DC-DC converters for data center, datacom, artificial intelligence, and other industrial and consumer applications.”

Development board

The EPC90145 development board is a 100V maximum device voltage, 45A maximum output current, half bridge featuring EPC2306 GaN FET. The purpose of this board is to simplify the evaluation process to speed time to market. This 2-by-2in (50.8-by-50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation.