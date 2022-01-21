EPC Design Tools Reduce Time to Market for GaN-based Power System Designs

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion

EPC's GaN Power Bench design tools help engineers in getting the optimal performance from their GaN-based designs.

Efficient Power Conversion’s (EPC) GaN Power Bench is a suite of design tools to assist engineers in getting the optimal performance from their gallium nitride (GaN)-based designs.

eGaN FETs and ICs provide the fast switching, high efficiency and small size that can meet the stringent power density requirements of today’s leading-edge applications. The tools in the GaN Power Bench assist designers in the selection of the best GaN device for the application, simulate and optimize the thermal performance of the design, and provide application examples with all the supporting documentation needed to quickly and easily replicate the optimal design tips necessary for ideal performance.

Tools in the GaN Power Bench include:

GaN FET Selection Tool for Buck Converters

The GaN FET Selection Tool for Buck Converters Calculator is an enhanced product selection tool that uses estimation and calculation for a hard-switched buck converter. Designers can input specific design parameters to receive a selection of devices ranked by power dissipation to determine possible parameter tradeoffs. The objective of this selection tool is to help find the best GaN FETs to fit specific power system design needs. Additional topologies will be added in the future.

GaN FET Thermal Calculator

The GaN FET Thermal Calculator provides quick estimates for the thermal performance parameters of PCB-mounted GaN devices subject to both board-side cooling through forced convection and backside cooling through a thermal solution consisting of a heat spreader and heatsink. This thermal calculator accounts for the PCB construction (size, stack-up and via density), die sizes, power losses, TIM materials and heatsink solution.

Cross Reference Search

The Cross Reference Search provides instant access to cross referenced and replacements for many silicon-based power management devices with eGaN FETs. This tool allows for easy comparison of parametric differences without opening a single datasheet to identify the optimal eGaN FET to increase design efficiency. Simply enter a competitor’s part number to find a suggested GaN device replacement.

Device Models

EPC has developed a comprehensive list of Third-order Device Models so engineers can quickly design and implement circuits with minimum wasted time. Model availability for each device includes PSpice, LTSpice, TSpice, Spectre, Altium, 3DStep, and thermal models.

Reference Designs

EPC has an ever-expanding offering of reference designs for applications including DC-DC conversion, motor drive, lidar, and class-D audio. Every reference design includes all the supporting documentation needed to quickly and easily replicate optimal design tips for ideal performance.

“Our eGaN FETs and ICs provide designers employing any power conversion topology the opportunity to achieve significant performance enhancements compared with silicon devices. User-friendly tools like those in the GaN Power Bench make it easy for designers to extract the optimal performance out of their GaN-based designs,” said Andrea Gorgerino, EPC’s Director of Global Field Application Engineering.