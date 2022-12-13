EPC and VIS Partner on 8in GaN Power Semiconductor Manufacturing

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion

EPC has strengthened its leadership in GaN technology by adding significant 8-inch manufacturing capacities in collaboration with VIS.

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp. (VIS) have signed a multi-year production agreement to produce gallium nitride (GaN)-based power semiconductors. EPC will utilize VIS’ 8in (200mm) wafer fabrication capabilities, significantly increasing manufacturing capacities for EPC’s high-performance GaN transistors and integrated circuits. Manufacturing will commence in early 2023.

The products manufactured at VIS, an Automotive IATF 16949 certified foundry, will meet the growing demand for GaN power devices in data centers, electric vehicles, solar inverters, robotics, and space systems.

“EPC’s GaN devices have superior performance, are easy to use, extremely small, highly reliable, and very affordable. We are excited to partner with VIS to take advantage of their advanced, highly reliable, GaN platform to expand our capacity and meet our growing customers’ demands,” said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC.

“VIS’ leading specialty IC manufacturing expertise, combined with EPC’s product design capability and outstanding figure of merit (FOM) of GaN, will deliver greater energy efficiency for more eco-friendly high performance computing and electric vehicle applications,” said John Wei, COO of VIS. “We are thrilled to partner with EPC to bring this new-generation power device to new markets and applications, making contributions to environmental sustainability.”