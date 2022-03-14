EPC, Analog Devices Collaborate on DC-DC Converters Using GaN FETs

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion

EPC and Analog Devices introduce reference design using a new Analog controller fully optimized to drive EPC GaN FETs.

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) has launched the EPC9160, a dual output synchronous buck converter reference design board operating at 2MHz switching frequency that converts an input voltage of 9V to 24V to a 3.3V or 5V output voltage and delivers up to 15A continuous current for both outputs. Thanks to the high switching frequency, the converter size is very small, only 23-by-22mm for both outputs, and the inductor height is only 3mm.

The high density and thickness of the design plus the 2MHz switching frequency make this solution ideal for automotive console applications, where 2MHz switching frequency is preferred, and computing, industrial, consumer, and telecom power systems requiring small size and a very thin profile. eGaN FETs provide the fast switching, high efficiency and small size that can meet the stringent power density requirements of these leading-edge applications.

The EPC9160 reference design uses the EPC2055 enhancement-mode GaN FET and the LTC7890 two-phase analog buck controller with integrated GaN drivers. The LTC7890 100V low Iq, dual, 2-phase synchronous step-down controller is fully optimized to drive EPC eGaN FETs and integrates a half bridge driver and smart bootstrap diode. It offers optimized near-zero deadtime or programmable deadtime and programmable switching frequency up to 3MHz. The quiescent current of 5µA (V IN = 48V, V OUT = 5V, CH1 only) enables very low standby power consumption and excellent light load efficiency.

The EPC2055 40V eGaN FETs offers 3mΩ max R DS(on) , 6.6nC Q G , 0.7nC Q GD , 1.3nC Q OSS and zero Q RR in a super small 2.5-by-1.5mm footprint and can deliver up to 29A continuous current and 161A peak current. The excellent dynamic parameters allow very small switching losses at 2MHz switching frequency.

The efficiency of the EPC9160 is greater than 93% for 5V output and 24V input. In addition to light load operating mode and adjustable dead time, the board offers UVLO, Over-current protection, and power good output.

Alex Lidow, CEO of EPC commented, “GaN FETs ultra-low switching losses enable operations above 2MHz, with the new analog controller customers now have a full ecosystem able to work above 2MHz. We are delighted to work with Analog Devices to combine the benefits of their advanced controllers with the performance of GaN to provide customers with the highest power density and low component count solutions that increases the efficiency, increases power density, and reduces system cost.”

“The Analog Device’s LTC7890 is designed to fully exploit the high performance of EPC’s eGaN FETs for high power density solutions,” said Tae Han, Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Analog Devices, “The LTC7890 offers higher switching frequency and optimized deadtime that competes well above the current solution in the market while operating in very lower power consumption. With these new controllers, customers can take advantage of the very fast switching of GaN for the highest power density.”