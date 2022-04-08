EPC 350V GaN Power Transistor is 20x Smaller than Comparable Silicon Device

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion

EPC's compact EPC2050 GaN transistor enables power solutions that occupy ten times less area than comparable silicon solutions.

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) announces the production release of the EPC2050, a 350V GaN transistor with a maximum R DS(on) of 80mΩ and a 26A pulsed output current. The EPC2050 measures just 1.95-by-1.95 mm. This tiny size enables power solutions that occupy ten times less area than comparable silicon solutions.

Applications benefiting from the fast-switching speed and tiny size of the EPC2050 include DC-DC conversion from/to 120V–160V such as in aerospace applications, 120V–150V motor control for medical motors, DC-AC inverters, multi-level converters such as Totem Pole PFC and DC-DC solutions converting 400V input to 12V, 20V or 48V outputs. Additional applications include fast chargers, battery management systems, electric vehicle charging, solar power inverters, high power lidar for autonomous cars and delivery vehicles, LED lighting, RF switches, and consumer and industrial wirings like wall-mounted sockets and Class D Audio.

The EPC2050 is also suitable for 120VAC-only applications. A typical power supply bus voltage is between 170V and 250V. This includes applications specific to the Americas market, such as power tools and in-wall powered devices, seat-back airline 120V inverters, and commercial LED lighting.

“With the EPC2050, designers no longer have to choose between size and performance – they can have both and lower cost!” said Alex Lidow, EPC’s CEO.