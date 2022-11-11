Enhancing Your Factory Performance with AOI

Article By : Cervoz Technology Co. Ltd

In the era of post-pandemic coupled with the development of industrial automation, factories reorganize their workforce to ensure the best utilization.

When a traditional factory is transferred to a smart factory, more devices will be adopted to improve production performance. The vision machine system no doubt is one of the important devices and the automated optical inspection (AOI) is the eye of the quality control first step.

AOI integrates with optics, mechanics, electronic control, and software to replace the human eye and the camera will autonomously scan the device under test for both catastrophic failure and quality defects.

Challenges and requirements

Quality inspection is a critical step in the whole production flow. Traditionally, quality inspection was ensured by manual visual inspection (MVI), using humans to detect defects. Today, in the era of post-pandemic coupled with the development of industrial automation, factories reorganize their workforce to ensure the best utilization. Obviously, more and more workers will be replaced by machines, especially in labor-intensive industries. For example, factories use machine vision to replace human vision, artificial intelligence instead of the human brain. This replacement has accelerated the practice of AIOT.

When cameras capture images during the inspection process, these images need to be transmitted to AOI systems with stability. What we so-called “stability” means all the data can transmit at high speed without losing any images, no any form of image distortion, and no transmission interference. Furthermore, AOI systems need to operate 24/7 and maintain the same quality output in different environments, then the inspection capability will be maximized.

What can Cervoz offer?

Optimized stability and performance solution in 24/7 factory

To fulfill the stabilized transmission, including processing huge amounts of small images, Cervoz offers an industrial Optimized Endurance Flash solution that meets the requirement of writing large amounts of small-sized data into SSD quickly and accurately. A DRAM build-in designed flash module provides a temporary storage area for data and the chip acts as a directory that assists in allocating the data to the assigned positions that could improve performance by shortening data transmitted response time, simultaneously, increasing endurance by reducing P/E cycle erase times.

Overcome extreme environment service

Cervoz provides a Conformal Coating service for all DRAM and flash modules, allowing them to be protected by the thin protective film against moisture, dust, chemicals, e.g., in food processing factories where using AOI for grading and inspection in the humid and cold working environment. It not only enhances product reliability but also prolongs memory and storage lifespan. As for extreme environments, Cervoz products use industrial-grade ICs with strict compatibility test to ensure reliability can operate in extreme temperatures ranging from -40˚C~85˚C.

Prevent power failure to crash system

Cervoz Powergard (Power Loss Protection,PLP) technology can prevent ongoing written-in data loss and ensure stability of data transmission when any power failure occurred. Cervoz Powregard as well as power stability, needless to say, indispensable to 24/7-run factories.

Cervoz delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM module solutions and storage products to various industrial applications. Contact Cervoz for more industrial solutions.