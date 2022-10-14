Electronics Asia Conference 2022 Just Around the Corner

Article By : EE Times Asia

The inaugural Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022, organized by AspenCore, the publisher of EETimes Asia, EETimes India, and EDN Asia, will feature a virtual conference and exhibition, highlighting the latest technology trends, innovations and developments, and strategies to help the electronics and semiconductor industry stakeholders navigate the challenges, take advantage of, and build new opportunities in the current global manufacturing landscape.

With the theme “Gearing Up for Growth: Electronics and Semiconductor Technologies Driving Industry Developments in Asia,” this year’s event, to be held from October 18–20, will focus on industries and applications including IoT, wireless technologies, automotive electronics, and the supply chain.

Day 1 (October 18)

Internet of Things (IoT)

• Steven Liu, GP Product Marketing Manager, Texas Instruments

Revolutionizing HMI/IoT Gateway Design

The continuing evolution of Industry 4.0 is driving differentiation in semiconductor devices, requiring rich on-chip resources to build unique systems that are cost-efficient, with more MPU performance for edge compute/AI implementation, and enhanced security features to protect privacy and IP design. Learn how TI’s new generation flagship device family, the AM62x, will help revolutionize your next-generation HMI/IoT gateway design.

• Somashekhar Pattanashetti, Director of Engineering for India, Arrow Electronics

How IoT Technology Enhanced Water Quality for Thousands in Indian Villages

In collaboration with the Software Technology Park of India (STPI), Arrow Electronics has helped a local innovative startup, RefillBot, develop a Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) solution aimed at improving access to clean water in Indian villages. Powered by advanced sensing and IoT technologies that allow real-time, 24/7 water quality monitoring, the new RMM platform has been successfully rolled out across 100 villages in India’s Karnataka state in just four months. As an STPI incubatee, RefillBot used the Arrow/STPI IoT Open Lab’s equipment to test and verify its boards, and consulted and collaborated with Arrow on system design and the selection of cutting-edge components. Here’s how Arrow engineers and technical experts helped RefillBot bring the solution to life.

• Allen Huang, Senior AIoT Solution Manager, Arm

Arm’s Project Cassini: Enabling Cloud-Native Experiences at the Edge

As the nature of compute changes, the edge plays an increasingly crucial role in supporting diverse systems with a range of power and performance requirements. To deliver on service level agreements at scale for enterprises, the edge must embrace cloud-native software principles. Project Cassini is the open, collaborative, standards-based initiative to deliver a seamless cloud-native software experience for devices. Find out more about how IoT and infrastructure edge solutions developers can access the power of Cassini today.

• Robin Feng, Strategic Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics

Powering the Industrial Automation Revolution

This presentation puts into the spotlight the latest technology innovations in Industry 4.0, and how STMicroelectronics’ factory automation solutions are helping manufacturers take their processes to the next level.

• John Chien, Sr. FAE Manager, Diodes Inc.

Power and Connectivity Components in IoT Designs and Applications

Here is a look at how device manufacturers are innovating their power and connectivity components to keep pace with the ever-increasing technical requirements of new IoT system designs and applications.

• Adrian Gan, Senior Regional Marketing Manager, Infineon Technologies

Xensiv: The Go-To Sensor Platform for IoT Device Development

Enabling the creation of new prototype ideas based on Infineon Technologies’ radar and environmental sensors, the Xensiv connected sensor kit (CSK) is the go-to sensor platform for Internet of Things (IoT) device development. In this technology presentation, Adrian Gan, Senior Product Management Manager at Infineon Technologies, will discuss how manufacturers in the IoT space can rapidly design, develop, and manufacture products based on a development ecosystem.

Supply Chain

• Venketa Simhadri, CEO & Managing Director, MosChip, MosChip Technologies

Semiconductor Supply Chain in India – Design Services and IP Perspective

Today, more than 20% of the world’s semiconductor designers are working out of India. With around 120,000 chip designers, the country is already playing a major role in the global semiconductor design ecosystem. In this keynote, Venketa Simhadri, CEO & Managing Director of MosChip Technologies, will provide an in-depth look at the latest developments happening in India’s electronics and semiconductor manufacturing industry.

• Claudio Chan, Managing Director, China, SMITH

Semiconductor Sourcing Goals: 5 Ways Your Distribution Partner Can Support You

Claudio Chan, Managing Director, China, at SMITH will talk about the sourcing risks and challenges amid the ongoing component shortage, and how distributors can help electronics manufacturers successfully navigate the current supply chain landscape.

• Daphne Tien, Vice President, Marketing & Business Development, APAC, Mouser Electronics

Now and Moving Forward: The Virtual Supply Chain in a Post-Pandemic Era

Daphne Tien, Vice President, Marketing & Business Development, APAC, for Mouser Electronics will talk about the current semiconductor supply chain challenges, including the “Great Chip Shortage”, and provide some strategies on how to ensure the resilience of supply chains.

• Sabrina Liu, General Manager of China, Chip 1 Exchange

Strategies for Successful Counterfeit Mitigation

Amid the ongoing component shortage, traceability is becoming a big issue for electronics manufacturers who are sourcing their chips and components outside of their regular supply chain setup. In this discussion, Chip 1 Exchange will provide strategies for successful counterfeit mitigation.

• Miro Lin, CEO of Machine Tool Business Group (Taichung) of Fair Friend Group (FFG), Fair Friend Group (FFG)

FFG Smart Manufacturing & Future Opportunities

Miro Lin, CEO of the Machine Tool Business Group (Taichung) of Fair Friend Group (FFG), will discuss smart manufacturing—through advanced data services platforms and machine learning engines—is enabling future opportunities for the manufacturing sector. He will also touch on how adopting advanced smart manufacturing technologies will help in integrated production management, maintenance management, and value-added services.

Day 2 (October 19)

Automotive Electronics

• Kenneth Lim, Senior Vice President, Automotive AP, Infineon Technologies

Driving the Future of Mobility

Infineon drives the electrification and decarbonization of the mobility sector. And with its expertise in sensing, connecting and protecting data, Infineon enables the digitalization of cars and provides the basis for smart traffic concepts.

• Robert Schweiger, Director Automotive Solutions, Cadence Design Systems

Redefining Automotive Electronics

Automation across vehicle cockpits, driver assist systems, and autonomous driving is critical for new E/E architectures, sensor architectures, and high-bandwidth in-vehicle communications. As part of the new zonal architectures to enable autonomous driving, radar, lidar, and cameras are vital sensors undergoing rapid improvements. A new class of high-performance system-on-chips (SoC) and system-in-packages (SiP) is needed to process all sensor data. Furthermore, the dramatic increase of the electronic content in vehicles drives the trends toward integrating more functionality on a chip, meeting stringent safety, reliability, and security requirements. Autonomous driving platforms targeting maximum performance running at giga-hertz frequencies must be designed and optimized for scalability, power efficiency, thermal, and EMI robustness. This talk provides an overview of automotive trends and the implications for SoC and system design for sensors and automated driving platforms.

• Marcus Lim, Senior Marketing Manager, NXP Semiconductors

Automotive Semiconductor Technologies and Innovations

Marcus Lim, Senior Marketing Manager at NXP Semiconductors, will discuss new trends and applications that are driving the increasing electronics and semiconductor content in cars, the increasing electrification of vehicles, and how all these are impacting the innovations in and development of automotive semiconductors and semiconductor technologies.

• Yan Ching Lun, Senior Director, Product and Solutions, Efinix

FPGA in Automotive Applications

Modern automobiles require extremely sophisticated, computationally intensive capabilities for such tasks as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, control, networking, connectivity and security. Many of these applications involve machine vision coupled with artificial intelligence (AI), which the near sensing compute requirements are evolving rapidly with ever-increasing number of sensors, sensors fusion, AI/ML algorithms and system level partition. FPGAs are now implemented alone or together with CPUs in many automotive systems, as they provide compute acceleration, system integration flexibility, and algorithms adaptability. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. In this presentation, we will discuss the automotive trends and FPGA’s role in driving the technology and innovation.

• Simon Teng, Senior Director, Automotive Partnership – APAC, Arm

Automotive Market Trends and Architecture Transition

The presentation will discuss the major trends in automotive industry, especially the connected, automated, and electrified vehicle, and the service business model in auto. To realize these major trends in vehicle design, the electrical & electronic architecture has to migrate into zonal and centralized one, and the software architecture must adopt the cloud-native paradigm.

• Sathish. S, Manager – Sales & Marketing, Molex

Molex Automotive Products and Solutions

Sathish S., Manager – Sales & Marketing, at Molex Automotive Products and Solutions, will be introducing Molex’s high-performance sealed connectors for #powertrain applications (such as ECUs, #sensors), which help endure harsh conditions; compact interconnect solutions for body electronics to save on weight and PCB real estate; and a wide range of reliable and compact interconnect solutions and NPIs for #electricvehicle (#EV) applications.

• Nachiket Hardas, Senior Principal Manager, Automotive New Business Creation Division, Automotive Solution Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Corp.

How to Maximize xEV Motor Performance

A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, SoC products and integrated platforms, Renesas provides the expertise, quality, and comprehensive solutions for a broad range of Automotive applications. Renesas xEV inverter reference is a comprehensive solution including Hardware and Software that will help reduce overall development cost, expedite time to market and achieve your own cost-effective inverter solution. We will look at one of its kind Hardware IP for Motor Control and various components and discover their impact on the inverter implementation for Electric Powertrain in this session.

• Martin Spiteri, Senior Director, Vehicle Automation and Chassis, Automotive Regional Centre Asia Pacific, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Sensor Development in Cars

The key trends shaping our cars of tomorrow, electric vehicles (EV), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and comfort and convenience electronics are driving the need for more and more sensors in cars. As we move away from combustion engines, new sensors technologies and products are being developed to meet the growing requirements of the electric vehicles tractive system. The continuous directive to make vehicles safer with driver assistance systems to the point of the vehicle being able to drive autonomously requires many different types of sensor technologies offering precision, redundancy and reactivity beyond human capability.

One of largest suppliers of sensor products for automotive systems and building on more than 40 years of experience in developing high precision and reliable products to meet the ever increasing demands in a fast evolving market, Infineon will share some key automotive sensor insights in this brief presentation.

Day 3 (October 20)

Wave of Wireless

• Lori Lee, Director, Marketing, APAC & China, Bluetooth SIG Inc.

BLE Audio: LE Audio Ushers in a New Era of Audio

Details of LE Audio, the next generation of Bluetooth audio specifications will be delivered. Building on 20 years of innovation, LE Audio will enhance the performance of Bluetooth audio, add support for hearing aids, and introduce exciting new features that will enable the creation of new products and use cases. This year, LE Audio added Auracast™ Broadcast Audio, an innovative new Bluetooth capability with the potential to deliver life-changing audio experiences will also be introduced. With the introduction of Auracast™ Broadcast Audio, Bluetooth technology will be installed in public locations, and people will interact with audio in various public venues and environments like never before.

• Desmond Chan, Senior Business Marketing Manager, Silicon Labs

Designing Smart City Applications with Silicon Labs Wi-SUN FAN Stack

Large-scale smart city, utilities, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications rely on dense, low-power wireless outdoor networks. In this keynote, Silicon Labs discusses why Wi-SUN is an ideal technology for scalable and flexible implementation for smart city and metering applications, and how it can be used in electric vehicle (EV) charging, smart solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, and battery storage applications.

• Mahesh Basavaraju, Market Segment Manager – Wireless Communication, Rohde & Schwarz

Pushing the Limits of 5G

5G New Radio (5G NR) network rollouts are in full swing globally, with standardization advancing and evolving to address new market verticals such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Here’s a look at the ongoing optimization of networks and early 5G devices, and some of those technological advancements leading to 5G advanced and beyond. Moreover, find out how Rohde & Schwarz is working with partners and customers to provide end-to-end solutions to address those upcoming challenges.

• Wendell Boyd, Director of Sales, Asean and ANZ, Nordic Semiconductor, Nordic Semiconductor

How Emerging Connectivity Standards are Supporting New Applications and Services

Emerging long-range technology standards such as LTE-M and NB-IOT are both delivering new features and applications to developers. Together with the new standards such as 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) and DECT NR+, they will bring even more possibilities to the industry. Combining these with existing short-range standards such as Bluetooth Low Energy and Wi-Fi, along with a flexible, truly ultra-low power platform, will allow for the development of more sustainable and efficient “Things” for the IoT world. Find out how Nordic is providing such solutions to clients today and beyond.

• James Murdock, Product Marketing Engineer LPCS, Texas Instruments

Next-Gen Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Solutions for Industrial and Factory Applications

Industry 4.0 applications require ever greater levels of automation, monitoring, and control, enabled by low-power long-battery-life wireless connectivity. Here’s a look at how Texas Instruments’ latest Bluetooth Low Energy devices are enabling the next generation of industrial and factory automation and control, to make wireless connectivity proliferate throughout an industrial setting.

• Bonny Zhang, Product Marketing Manager, Memory & NFC, STMicroelectronics

Capturing the Essence of Industry 4.0

Bonny Zhang, Product Marketing Manager, Memory & NFC, at STMicroelectronics will discuss near-field communications (NFC) technology for network commissioning, ultra-low power IoT asset tracking, and wireless technologies for factory automation.