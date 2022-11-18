electronica 2022 Roundup, Day Two

Article By : Stefani Munoz

A fireside chat with AspenCore staff to discuss day two at electronica 2022.

AspenCore staff are on the ground at electronica 2022 in München, Germany, reporting on the latest updates at the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics. You can watch the staff’s roundup from day one here.

In today’s chat, Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio and Nitin Dahad discuss Electronica’s Power Electronics forum, as well as cover latest announcements, updates, and industry trends from OmniVision, STMicroelectronics, Navitas, Innoscience, Renesas, ams Osram, Wheel.me, and Micron.

Watch the video below to hear more about their second day at Electronica 2022:

This article was originally published on EE Times.

Stefani Munoz is the managing editor of EE Times. Prior to joining EE Times, Stefani was an editor for TechTarget and covered a host of topics around IT virtualization trends and VMware technologies.

