electronica 2022 Roundup, Day One

Article By : Stefani Munoz

A fireside chat with AspenCore staff to discuss day one at electronica 2022.

AspenCore staff are on the ground at Electronica 2022 in München, Germany, reporting on the latest updates at the world’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics.

In today’s roundup, AspenCore staff recount discussions with Lynceus CEO David Meyer, Zvei president Gunther Kegel, Onsemi, Tektronics, and FlexPower, as well as highlight Electronica’s CEO summit, the Embedded Forum, the Power Forum, Synaptics’ newest product called KatanaConnect, industry trends, and more.

Watch the video below to hear more about their first day at Electronica 2022:

(From left to right: Sally Ward-Foxton, Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, Anne-Françoise Pelé, Brett Brune, and Nitin Dahad.)