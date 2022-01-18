Electronic System Design Industry Up 17% YoY in Q3 2021

Article By : ESD Alliance

Electronic system design industry revenue increased by 17.1% year-over-year to $3.46 billion in Q3 2021.

Electronic system design (ESD) industry revenue increased by 17.1% year-over-year from $2.95 billion to $3.46 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3 2021), according to the Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report from ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose by 16.1%.

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 51,182 people globally in Q3 2021, an 8.7% increase over the Q3 2020 headcount of 47,087 and up 2.4% compared to Q2 2021.

“The industry reported double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q3 2021,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “Geographically, all regions reported double-digit growth, with product categories CAE, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, SIP, and Services also showing double-digit growth.”

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

  • CAE revenue increased 13.7% to $1,054.7 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 11.8%.
  • IC physical design and verification revenue increased 0.7% to $612.6 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 16%.
  • Printed circuit board and multi-chip module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 14.5% to $298.3 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM increased 10.9%.
  • SIP revenue rose 30.6% to $1,373.3 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 22.1%.
  • Services revenue increased 12.5% to $119.1 million. The four-quarter services moving average increased 9.2%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

  • The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased $1,494.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q3 2021, a 14.3% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 15.8%.
  • Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) revenue increased 22.6% to $451.7 million. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 11.9%.
  • Japan revenue increased 11.8% to $259.8 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 3.3%.
  • Asia Pacific (APAC) revenue increased 19.7% to $1,252.1 million. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 21.3%.

 

