Electronic System Design Industry Up 12% YoY in Q1

Article By : ESD Alliance

The electronic system design (ESD) industry revenue increased by 12.1% from $3.157 billion in the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021) to $3.54 billion in the first quarter of this year (Q1 2022), according to the latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report from the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 14.5%.

“The industry continued to report double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in Q1 2022, with quarterly revenue reaching a record $3,540.5 million,” said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “Product categories Computer-Aided Engineering, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, Semiconductor Intellectual Property, and Services recorded growth for the quarter. Geographically, the Americas, Japan, and Asia Pacific (APAC) all reported revenue growth.”

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 51,328 people globally in Q1 2022, a 4.7% increase over the Q1 2021 headcount of 49,024 and up 0.2% compared to Q4 2021.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue (YoY) by product and application category

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) revenue increased 14.8% to $1.12 billion. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.5%.

IC physical design and verification revenue decreased 7.5% to $631.2 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category declined 2.5%.

Printed circuit board and multi-chip module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased by 1.4% to $293.3 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 11.4%.

Semiconductor intellectual property (SIP) revenue jumped by 23.7% to $1.377 billion. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 26.5%.

Services revenue increased 22.7% to $121.4 million. The four-quarter Services moving average increased 24.9%.

Revenue (YoY) by region

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $1.52 billion of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2022, an 18.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 18%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) procured $434.1 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2022, a 3% decrease. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 8.1%.

Japan’s procurement of electronic system design products and services increased 1.8% to $263.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 2.5%.

Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,320.3 million of electronic system design products and services in Q1 2022, a 13.2% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 15.6%.