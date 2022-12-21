Eggplant Test Automation Platform Named a Leader in The Forrester Wave

Article By : Keysight Technologies Inc.

Keysight's Eggplant test automation platform has been named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms, Q4 2022."

Forrester evaluated 15 vendors, assessing them on 26 criteria grouped into current offering, strategy, and market presence. The Eggplant platform received the top rating possible in 12 criteria, including: automation execution/continuous testing, testing journey, reporting, analytics and quality insights, product vision, execution roadmap, and commercial model.

“The combination [of Keysight and Eggplant] has huge potential for market penetration in the metaverse, IoT, industrial, automotive and other physical and digital markets. The newly joint vision of Keysight and Eggplant will become the platform for enterprise-wide automation, test, and assurance of digital systems and products,” said Diego Lo Giudice, author of The Forrester Wave.

“The quality of digital experiences now determines business success. The recognition by Forrester reinforces the benefits of our intelligent automation platform that accelerates the pace of delivery and quality of digital experiences. Our end-to-end AI-powered solution enables customers to rapidly automate the entire testing lifecycle across any platform, giving them a robust and future-proofed competitive advantage,” said Gareth Smith, GM Software Test Automation at Keysight Technologies.

A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Continuous Test Automation Platforms, Q4 2022, is available for download here.