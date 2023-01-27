EEJA Showcases Latest Plating Products at 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN

EEJA is showcasing four new plating technologies and processes for electronic components, semiconductors, and resins at INTERNEPCON JAPAN.

EEJA Ltd is showcasing four new products related to plating technologies and processes for electronic components, semiconductors, and resins at the 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN, the electronics packaging and manufacturing exhibition being held at the Tokyo Big Sight this week. EEJA operates TANAKA Precious Metals’ plating business.

Exhibiting at INTERNEPCON JAPAN for the first time in four years, EEJA’s latest plating technologies and processes aim to help meet the rising needs in the electronics industry, such as expanded data bandwidth in communications environments and improved durability of in-vehicle electronic components and semiconductors.

This will be EEJA’s first exhibition at INTERNEPCON JAPAN since 2019, and the technologies in demand have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years. The main usage domain for electronic components has shifted from local to network usage, while the communications industry has shifted to 5G (5th generation mobile communication systems) to support increased data volumes and faster speeds. The automotive industry has also changed, with the increased use of electronic components and semiconductors around the engine and subsequent demand for products able to pass testing in harsh environments in terms of characteristics such as heat and moisture resistance.

Taking advantage of precious metals technologies acquired by TANAKA Precious Metals over many years in the industry, EEJA develops and provides the plating technologies and products that are essential in the electronics industry, from semiconductors to electronic components. To meet the diverse and ever-changing needs of customers, the company is constantly researching and developing new plating characteristics and high-productivity processes tailored to each application.

EEJA will also plating equipment capable of handling increasingly high-density wafers. With the increasing demand for greater sophistication in the electronics industry, these new offerings not only meet diverse needs but will contribute to further technical innovations as well.

Products on display include the PRECIOUSFAB Pt2000/HP3000 platinum and platinum alloy plating process, AC FAB Au-IAG1000 electroless gold plating process, MICROFAB Au2108/Au2168 gold electroplating process, SEADCAT200 series of direct patterning plating technologies, and RAD-Plater plating system.

The PRECIOUSFAB Pt2000/HP3000 is a high hardness, high corrosion resistance platinum and platinum alloy plating process. It achieves high reliability when used for surface treatment of contact parts of connectors that need durability and environment resistance, such as for in-vehicle applications

The AC FAB Au-IAG1000 direct palladium non-cyanide electroless gold plating process enables process simplification and high-quality film formation that controls corrosion when applied to nickel, palladium, and gold plating processes used in surface treatment of semiconductor package parts.

The MICROFAB Au2108/Au2168 non-cyanide gold electroplating process can improve product yields and reliability through stable appearance and hardness when forming gold bumps on increasingly fine-pitch and high-density wafers.

The SEADCAT200 series of direct patterning plating technology supports more material types than the SEADCAT100 series. The SEADCAT PRM200-MRG features increased adhesiveness to LCPs and some fluororesins, with improved heat and moisture resistance; while the SEADCAT PRM200-MDI enables reduced copper diffusion through heat treatment after copper wire formation on polyimides.

Finally, the RAD-Plater plating system for development and experimentation improves in-plane distribution when pattern plating on high-density wafers, with support for a wide range of wafers, from memory redistribution to MEMS.