EE Awards Asia 2022: Celebrating Asia’s Semiconductor and Electronics Innovations and Technologies

Article By : EE Times Asia

Now in its second year, EE Awards Asia celebrates the innovation, creativity, and contributions of Asia's engineering community that have made a difference in the way we work, live, and communicate over the past year.

Continuing the success of the inaugural EE Awards Asia in 2021, AspenCore, publisher of EE Times Taiwan/Asia and EDN Taiwan/Asia, held EE Awards Asia 2022, alongside EE Tech Summits and the inaugural Project Green Challenge, last December 8 at the Dazhi Denwell in Taipei, Taiwan.

Now in its second year, EE Awards Asia celebrates the innovation, creativity, and contributions of Asia’s engineering community that have made a difference in the way we work, live, and communicate over the past year.

(From left) Hsu-Cheng Chiang, GEL Division Director, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI); Jasper Lee, Chief Strategy Officer, PANJIT International Inc.; Brian Sung, Country Manager, Cadence Taiwan; Miin Wu, Chairman & CEO, Macronix International; Jang-Hwa Leu, Director General, Administration for Digital Industries, Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA); Andrea T.J. Hsu, Director General, Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs, National Science and Technology Council​; Grace Wu, Country Manager, EE Times/EDN Taiwan/Asia; Dr. Burn J. Lin, Distinguished Research Chair Professor, National Tsing Hua University; Pojung Lee, Chief Administrative Officer, Asia Silicon Valley Development Agency (ASVDA); and Dr. Faa-Jeng Lin, President, NARLabs.

The Awards featured five categories—Company Award, Product Award, People Award, Startup Award, and Spotlight Award—for a total of 22 awards each for Taiwan and Asia. This year, more than 400 nominations from 137 companies from around the world vied for these awards, which include Outstanding EE Professional of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Investable Startup, Best RF and Wireless IC of the Year, Best MCU/Driver IC of the Year, Best Power IC of the Year, Best EDA Product of the Year, Best IP/Processor of the Year, Best Memory Product of the Year, Best Test & Measurement Product of the Year, Best Sensor Product of the Year, Best AI Product of the Year, Most Promising Product, Best Development Tool, Most Topical Product and Technology, Featured Vehicle Electronics Solution Supplier, Featured IoT Chip Supplier, Featured Electronic Components Distributor, Featured Green Tech Company, Featured Cloud Platform Supplier, Featured Influential Enterprise, and Most Promising Company.

Below is the complete list of winners

 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Leave a comment

Subscribe to Newsletter
Aspencore Network
Products:
News & Analysis:
Design:
Tools:
Global Network
For Advertisers
All contents are Copyright © 2022 by AspenCore, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use