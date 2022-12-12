EE Awards Asia 2022: Celebrating Asia’s Semiconductor and Electronics Innovations and Technologies

Article By : EE Times Asia

Now in its second year, EE Awards Asia celebrates the innovation, creativity, and contributions of Asia's engineering community that have made a difference in the way we work, live, and communicate over the past year.

Continuing the success of the inaugural EE Awards Asia in 2021, AspenCore, publisher of EE Times Taiwan/Asia and EDN Taiwan/Asia, held EE Awards Asia 2022, alongside EE Tech Summits and the inaugural Project Green Challenge, last December 8 at the Dazhi Denwell in Taipei, Taiwan.

Now in its second year, EE Awards Asia celebrates the innovation, creativity, and contributions of Asia’s engineering community that have made a difference in the way we work, live, and communicate over the past year.

The Awards featured five categories—Company Award, Product Award, People Award, Startup Award, and Spotlight Award—for a total of 22 awards each for Taiwan and Asia. This year, more than 400 nominations from 137 companies from around the world vied for these awards, which include Outstanding EE Professional of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Investable Startup, Best RF and Wireless IC of the Year, Best MCU/Driver IC of the Year, Best Power IC of the Year, Best EDA Product of the Year, Best IP/Processor of the Year, Best Memory Product of the Year, Best Test & Measurement Product of the Year, Best Sensor Product of the Year, Best AI Product of the Year, Most Promising Product, Best Development Tool, Most Topical Product and Technology, Featured Vehicle Electronics Solution Supplier, Featured IoT Chip Supplier, Featured Electronic Components Distributor, Featured Green Tech Company, Featured Cloud Platform Supplier, Featured Influential Enterprise, and Most Promising Company.

Below is the complete list of winners