Digilent’s Steve Johnson Provides Updates on Initiatives, Supply Chain Issues

Article By : Steve Johnson, Digilent

Digilent's Steve Johnson provides updates on a variety of fronts, including persistent supply-chain challenges, expanded product offerings, and merger with MCC.

I’d like to take this opportunity to update all of you on our progress on a variety of fronts, including persistent supply-chain challenges, but also some exciting developments as we expand our product offerings and continue to merge Measurement Computing into our e-commerce experience.

New cloud-based software initiatives

Perhaps most exciting is the work that we have been doing to enhance the functionality and ease-of-use of our products with new software investments leveraging Cloud technology. Our first foray into this world was our web-based circuit simulation application, Multisim Live. This tool allows anyone with a web-browser to build mixed-signal circuits using a web and touch-friendly editor and run a variety of simulations—all for free and with no download or installation.

Building on this technology, we’ll be introducing new apps this year for measurement and waveform data storage and management, data visualization, and even on-line monitoring and datalogging using IoT technology. Keep your eyes open for opportunities to get involved with this new technology and be part of our development process—we’re eager to hear what you will want to do with new measurement technology that leverages the cloud.

Supply chain update

We are finally seeing some easing in the restrictions sourcing the critical electronic components that we need to build our products. We are not totally out of the woods, but the lead times for procuring components and the premiums that we have (mostly) absorbed are easing. Perhaps most importantly, the confidence in the information we are receiving about lead-times is improving. As a result, you should see more of the products that you need on our website and distributors shelves ready for immediate delivery.

Merger with Measurement Computing Corp. (MCC)

You have likely noticed that we have been adding many of MCC’s most popular DAQ and datalogging products to our website. This is part of a process that started last year to fully integrate MCC into Digilent, expanding the range of solutions that we can offer for automated measurement applications that require higher channel counts with more sensor and measurement types.

Starting in January of this year, all of MCC’s product catalog will be available for purchase through Digilent as we transition all order processing and fulfillment from MCC’s website and systems to Digilent’s. This also means that many of MCC’s products will also be available from Digilent’s distribution partners around the world, improving access and easing the purchasing experience. Ultimately, all of the most relevant content from MCC’s website (mccdaq.com) will be migrated to Digilent.com as we work to make the overall customer experience consistent across product lines.

New test & measurement products

We’ve been building on our modular FPGA-based embedded measurements systems with the introduction of more Zmod high-speed expansion modules, including a 125MS/S, 14-bit digitizer module with a very low-jitter clock generator. It’s perfect for direct conversion of RF signals in software-defined radio applications. And with new Waveforms support for the Eclypse FPGA board, we now have a no-programming option for those wanting to get started quickly with this powerful embedded platform.

On the other end of the spectrum, we just launched a USB programmable triple-output power supply to supplement the Analog Discovery family, and will continue to bolster that product line with additional options later in 2023. With full control from within the Waveforms app, more complex test automated tests are now well within your budget.

Of course, there are plenty of other exciting announcements planned for 2023, but we’ll save some of those and additional details about the items above for later. Until then, enjoy the return to “normalcy,” whatever that means for you, and as always, we deeply appreciate your business.

About the Author

Steve Johnson is the President of Digilent.