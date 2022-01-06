Digi-Key’s Tony Ng Highlights Supply Chain Risks and Strategies

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

Digi-Key's Tony Ng highlights the strategies to help improve supply chain resilience and how Digi-Key is helping its customers navigate this environment.

One year on, how have manufacturers adapted to the ongoing components shortage? What’s the outlook in 2022? What strategies would help improve the resilience of manufacturers’ supply chains? These and more in this month’s In Focus series.

Tony Ng, VP of Business Development, APAC, for Digi-Key Electronics, talks about the current electronics component shortages, the impact of the supply-demand imbalance to industries, and the risks that manufacturers are facing when it comes to sourcing.

He also highlights the strategies to help improve supply chain resilience and how Digi-Key is helping its customers navigate this environment, and provides his outlook for 2022.

Watch the video interview below.