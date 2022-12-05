Digi-Key’s 14th Annual DigiWish Giveaway and Holiday Gift Guide Now Live

Article By : Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key is helping 24 lucky winners cross the items off their wish list early, as part of the company's continued mission to excite and support engineers, and enable innovation worldwide.

Digi-Key Electronics has launched its 14th annual DigiWish Giveaway and 2022 Holiday Gift Guide on December 1, 2022. With the holidays just around the corner, Digi-Key is helping 24 lucky winners cross the items off their wish list early, as part of the company’s continued mission to excite and support engineers, and enable innovation worldwide.

Participants can enter to win Digi-Key products of their choice during the DigiWish social media giveaway December 1–24, 2022. To enter, participants must select one in-stock Digi-Key product valued up to $100 USD and comment or post their “wish” on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #DigiWish. One name will be drawn from the list of eligible candidates each day of the contest, with a total of 24 lucky winners. All participants will also be entered in the grand prize drawing for a $500 Digi-Key shopping spree.

For those shopping for the engineers and designers in their lives, or sharing gift ideas with others, Digi-Key has also published a 2022 Holiday Gift Guide. The gift guide features something for everyone, from the child exploring engineering, to the well-versed tinkerer, to the Fortune 500 engineer.