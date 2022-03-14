Digi-Key Wins Global Performance of the Year Award from Harwin

Article By : Digi-Key Electronics

Harwin has recognized Digi-Key Electronics with the Global Performance of the Year award for its first-rate new product introduction (NPI) activity, the responsiveness of its team to customer demands, and exceptional sales performance.

“We are honored to be recognized for our performance by our valued supplier partner Harwin,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. “This award is proof of our great partnership and our team’s commitment to on-time delivery and customer service. We’re proud to offer Harwin’s high-reliability solutions to our customers.”

Harwin is the original designer and manufacturer of the high-reliability interconnect families Gecko (1.25mm pitch), Datamate (2mm and 4mm pitch), M300 (3mm pitch), and their newest Kona series (8.5mm pitch). These unique products offer high-reliability connectivity with vibration, shock and temperature resilience for challenging environments and applications—from aviation to space, motorsport, defense, medical and industrial.

“Digi-Key has continued to set the highest standards when it comes to the service it provides, and Harwin recognizes how hard its staff work to keep achieving more,” said Andrew McQuilken, chief revenue officer at Harwin. “The comprehensive support of new product introductions, the large quantities of stock carried to rapid response to customer demands and the continued growth figures being recorded are clear testaments to this.”