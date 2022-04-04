Digi-Key Releases Season 2 of City Digital Video Series

Article By : Digi-Key Electronics

The second season focuses on the rise of smart homes built with technology in mind.

Digi-Key Electronics has released Season 2 of its City Digital video series, sponsored by u-blox, Littelfuse and Taoglas. The three-part series dives deeper into smart cities, exploring the ways technology is transforming the modern home and finding its way into all aspects of daily life.

“We’re thrilled to continue this video series and explore how smart home technologies are transforming the way we live and work,” said Robbie Paul, director of IoT business development for Digi-Key Electronics. “This series highlights the innovative technology Digi-Key suppliers and customers are using to build homes, improve our daily lives and address the global need for housing, all while keeping sustainability in mind.”

The first of three videos in the series, “Welcome to Your Smart Home,” is now live on Digi-Key’s website. The second video, “Beyond the Walls,” will be released in late March and the third video, “Technology at the Foundation,” will go live in April. Each of the videos will feature the latest innovative smart home technology, from appliances to security to EV charging and more.

“Both private homes and office buildings are becoming more efficient, secure and user-friendly through smart IoT applications. u-blox provides the components for localization and communication, the cornerstone for secure and reliable silicon-to-cloud applications,” said Chris Corrado, vice president of global distribution at u-blox. “Thanks to our strong partnership with Digi-Key, customers can directly and easily access technical components they need for their home automation or connected buildings applications. They can develop devices around indoor positioning, mesh networks, or wireless data transmission and bring their solutions to market cost effectively, quickly and efficiently.”

“The ongoing advancements in eMobility across our industry fit squarely in the sweet spot of the overall Littelfuse strategy, where we aim to help our customers empower a sustainable, connected and safer world,” said Matt Cole, senior vice president, eMobility and corporate strategy at Littelfuse. “It’s exciting to see where eMobility technologies are heading when it comes to size, speed, and efficiency, and the role that Littelfuse and Digi-Key will continue to play in this once-in-a-lifetime industrial transformation.”

“As we see an increased demand for the devices in our lives to become smarter, the requirement to connect these devices has never been greater. At Taoglas, we help customers navigate these complex challenges, in all areas of connectivity, to simplify the design cycle from inception to production,” said Taylor Kimmerle, vice president of global distribution sales at Taoglas. “Our strong partnership with Digi-Key affords customers the ability to quickly and seamlessly find the right products for their innovative designs, while being assured they’ll have technical support along the way.”