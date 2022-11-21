Digi-Key Receives E-Tailer of the Year Award from Nexperia

Digi-Key has received the 2021 E-Tailer of the Year award from Nexperia.

Digi-Key Electronics has received the 2021 E-Tailer of the Year award from Nexperia, a leading expert in the high-volume production of essential semiconductors.

“On behalf of the entire Digi-Key team, we thank Nexperia for this tremendous honor,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. “It’s particularly rewarding to be recognized by Nexperia during these unprecedented times. This achievement is a demonstration of our outstanding global partnership, along with all the hard work by our team members across the globe. We look forward to much continued success.”

Digi-Key received the 2021 E-Tailer of the Year award from Nexperia.

“On behalf of Nexperia, we are thrilled to award Digi-Key the global e-Tailer of the year award,” said Conrad Rodriguez, vice president of sales and marketing at Nexperia Americas. “With a longstanding partnership, Digi-Key continues to be a key in our success story globally. In 2021 they achieved a record-breaking year in sales. From all of us at Nexperia, thank you, and here’s to many more years of success together.”

 

