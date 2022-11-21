Digi-Key Receives E-Tailer of the Year Award from Nexperia

Article By : Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key has received the 2021 E-Tailer of the Year award from Nexperia.

Digi-Key Electronics has received the 2021 E-Tailer of the Year award from Nexperia, a leading expert in the high-volume production of essential semiconductors.

“On behalf of the entire Digi-Key team, we thank Nexperia for this tremendous honor,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. “It’s particularly rewarding to be recognized by Nexperia during these unprecedented times. This achievement is a demonstration of our outstanding global partnership, along with all the hard work by our team members across the globe. We look forward to much continued success.”

“On behalf of Nexperia, we are thrilled to award Digi-Key the global e-Tailer of the year award,” said Conrad Rodriguez, vice president of sales and marketing at Nexperia Americas. “With a longstanding partnership, Digi-Key continues to be a key in our success story globally. In 2021 they achieved a record-breaking year in sales. From all of us at Nexperia, thank you, and here’s to many more years of success together.”