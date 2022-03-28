Digi-Key Receives Distributor of the Year Award from GCT

Article By : Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics has been honored by Global Connector Technology (GCT) as the winner of its Distributor of the Year Award for 2021.

GCT is one of the leading suppliers of standard and custom interconnect products, with a proven record in providing high quality connector solutions for more than 30 years. Digi-Key was recognized for its commitment to supporting its partnership with GCT and outstanding sales.

“We would like to thank GCT for recognizing Digi-Key Electronics as their Distributor of the Year for 2021,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. “This award would not have been possible without the consistent support of the people of GCT and their quality products, our customers who appreciate their products, and all of the people at Digi-Key that make it happen each and every day. We look forward to the year ahead and our mutual continued growth.”

“Digi-Key Electronics is a worthy winner of this award for 2021, a year in which our companies strengthened our partnership and generated outstanding sales revenue growth, more than doubling 2020 levels,” said Laurence Hill, managing director at GCT. “Working together, we made significant strides in expanding end customer count, SKUs stocked and many other important transactional metrics. We deeply value the extensive portfolio access that Digi-Key provides for our current and future customers.”