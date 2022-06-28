Digi-Key Receives Best Performance High Service – Digital Award from Amphenol

Article By : Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key received the 2021 Best Performance High Service – Digital award from Amphenol at the 2022 EDS Leadership Summit.

Digi-Key Electronics has received the 2021 Best Performance High Service – Digital award from Amphenol at the recent 2022 EDS Leadership Summit in Las Vegas.

“We want to thank Amphenol for recognizing Digi-Key with its 2021 award for Best Performance High Service – Digital,” said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. “Our long-established partnership with Amphenol centers around our joint dedication to customer service and focus on quality and this award highlights those enduring commitments.”

“Amphenol is pleased to award Digi-Key with the 2021 Best Performance High Service – Digital award, in recognition for having achieved the highest POS growth amongst their peers,” said Annette Tyler, corporate director of distribution at Amphenol. “With over 30,000 of Amphenol part numbers in stock, Digi-Key continues to excel in providing customers across the globe with Amphenol’s leading-edge interconnect, sensor and antenna solutions.”