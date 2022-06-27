Digi-Key Appoints Mike Slater VP of Global Business Development

Article By : Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key has appointed Mike Slater as its new vice president of global business development.

Digi-Key Electronics has appointed Mike Slater as its new vice president of global business development. In his new role, Slater will oversee the company’s worldwide customer and supplier development strategy.

Slater comes to Digi-Key with more than 25 years of sales, management and business experience. Prior to joining Digi-Key, he served as the president of E-Switch Inc., where he was responsible for the company’s global sales across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Slater also previously served as a general manager at Arrow Electronics, where he built, managed and developed effective sales teams.

“We are excited to have Mike join Digi-Key’s collaborative team culture and share his leadership and expertise in the electronic components market,” said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. “Mike’s deep background in sales strategy and management aligns with our strategic growth initiatives as we continue to expand our markets around the globe and redefine what it means to be a high service distributor.”