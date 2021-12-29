Delta to Acquire Universal Instruments

Article By : Delta Electronics Inc.

Delta Electronics is acquiring Universal Instruments for an estimated $88.9 million.

Delta Electronics Inc. is acquiring, through its subsidiary Delta International Holding Limited B.V., UI Acquisition Holding Co.—the owner of Universal Instruments Corp. and its worldwide branches and subsidiaries—for an estimated $88.9 million.

Universal Instruments, a leading provider of precision automation solutions for smart manufacturing, boasts a lineage of over 100 years and provides precision automation solutions to world-leading customers in a broad range of fields, including automotive, computing, medical, industrial, as well as printed circuit board (PCB) surface mount placement and odd-form insertion. The transaction is expected to generate substantial synergies by leveraging both companies’ R&D and global customer base and to strengthen Delta’s smart manufacturing capabilities for the electronics industry.

“Universal Instruments has built a remarkable track record and long-lasting customer relationships in the electronics manufacturing field, which is a key focus of Delta’s industrial automation business. Furthermore, by adding Universal’s precision automation machine offering and leading technologies to our highly diversified industrial automation portfolio, we can offer customers total solutions capable of enhancing the productivity and carbon footprint of their production lines. Universal Instruments’ rich experiences in standard automation machines will also enhance Delta’s product development processes. We look forward to cooperating deeply with Universal Instruments to accelerate the development of Delta’s next-generation smart manufacturing solutions,” said Delta CEO Ping Cheng.

“Delta has been a long term customer partner of Universal Instruments, and we are privileged to now be part of the Delta family. Delta’s global scale, strong presence in Asia, smart manufacturing prowess, and deep understanding of electronics automation needs supports our technology development and growth strategy. This unique combination will expand our scalability, improve our global reach, and also complement our supply chain and manufacturing footprint, thereby greatly benefiting all our customers,” commented Jean-Luc Pelissier, Universal’s CEO.

Throughout its 100-year history, Universal Instruments has devoted itself to technological innovation and development, reflected in its 500+ patent portfolio and close to 30,000 systems delivered to date. The company offers precision automation solutions for advanced applications requiring high accuracy, high-speed handling, assembly, and inspection. In addition, Universal Instruments developed its Advanced Process Lab (APL) platform, which assists customers in each phase of the products’ lifecycle (prototyping, process development, analytics, and advanced assembly).

Following the aforementioned transaction, Universal Instruments shall continue operating under the leadership of its original management team.