Defining Digital Thread Versus Digital Twin Energy

Article By : Wassim Ghadban

The application of digital threads and digital twins in the energy sector delivers improvements to operational efficiency, sustainability, and safety.

In the energy sector, there is no point in nice-to-have technologies and applications; they need to build value. With a holistic approach to building the digital thread and digital twin, companies can realize improvements in project execution, operational efficiency, sustainability, and revenue.

In this article, I will define the digital thread and digital twin in the energy sector, as well as outline how they can be used to help design, build, and maintain the assets that will power the future.

INDUSTRY CHALLENGES

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted many gaps in project operations in the energy industry. We quickly saw the many challenges of remotely operating plants and being efficient from any location at any time. It became clear that we had to find a way to unify the operations of assets, reduce repetitive tasks, and improve efficiencies. It became apparent that digital technology was key.

However, while technology is everywhere today, applying it in the right way isn’t nearly as common. We see frequent failures related to digital transformation and the implementation of new technologies because the people working on them don’t understand the challenges of the industry.

Meanwhile, those in the industry who have the knowledge of the systems, processes, and challenges do not necessarily understand emerging technologies. What’s more, there has been a distinct lack of an integrated approach to both greenfield and brownfield projects; many different engineers and stakeholders are engaged during design, construction, and operation, and the thread of data can easily be lost during handovers.

Having great technology alone is never enough if companies are unable or unwilling to apply them effectively.

DEFINING THE DIGITAL TWIN AND DIGITAL THREAD

There are many definitions of “digital thread” and “digital twin” related to different industries. The first concept was developed by Michael Grieves in 2002 and was aimed at using the digital environment to run simulations. The first application was by NASA in 2010, but since then, there have been many others: Google Maps, smart cities, autonomous vehicles, health-care simulations, construction planning, and more. Every sector has its own definition and use cases.

Many of these uses focus on processed data. In the energy sector, on the other hand, we have both static and dynamic data. With the operations phase accounting for about 80% of a project life cycle, real-time information is fundamental. The progressive handover of information during a project starts with the development of a class library—the classification of data and information for every piece of equipment, asset, and project. This forms the basis of the digital thread:

Digital thread—the information that needs to be acquired and the progressive handover of that information through the life cycle of a project. This could be historical data, as well as information from the engineering phase or the construction phase from various systems. The digital thread matures as you gather more information across the life cycle of a project and create more dimensions of data.

Digital twin—the correlation of data from different systems to create one single source of truth; a system of systems where correlated data is represented in digital context, i.e., “the digital asset.” Where a digital thread is all about gathering the information itself, a digital twin is about how to display that information in context.

When it comes to digital threads and digital twins, the technology has similar names, is leveraged in similar environments, and is inextricably connected.

ENHANCING THE PROJECT LIFE CYCLE THROUGH DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

In the energy sector, the digital twin is known as the digital plant. It is the correlation of data coming from different systems and timelines to create a system of systems. The digital thread progressively builds the digital asset. This starts with metadata in the early stages and then grows into a progressive thread that incorporates external environmental data, AI-/ML-powered predictive information, and more to build a comprehensive model.

Since its inception, we have extended the concept of a digital twin to create maturity levels. Digital twin technology can be implemented at a very early stage of the project life cycle. While at first it can be as simple as a point cloud, a 3D model can be enriched with data and improved by emerging technology to create increasing dimensions of information and complexity.

Once information is correlated and represented, you can do more with it: Analysis, intelligence, and applications can sit on top of this correlation of data. AI can be applied to create insights and embed additional functionalities. The brain of data, the digital twin, can be used for remote monitoring and autonomous operations—the goal of oil and gas operators. Once there is a digital twin to represent information in context, it can help inform the way designs are reviewed and create immersive tools to help visualize plants before they are even built.

TECHNOLOGIES INCREASING THE POWER AND ACCESSIBILITY OF DIGITAL TWINS

The energy sector has invested in automation since the 1990s, but while it innovated in digital technologies, its processes changed more slowly. After all, technology is just 10% of innovation; the rest is about people. That said, there has been a great acceleration in technology in the energy sector recently, both in conventional and renewable energy.

The sudden need to be able to remotely perform tasks from any location at any time had a significant impact, as needs will always trigger solutions. Recently, we have seen many applications of AI in IIoT data to create insights and improve the safety of workers.

The digital thread is all about acquiring more data while using advanced technologies. New advancements like drones, robots, 5G, satellites, laser scanning, IoT, and more have powered the digital thread and led to advanced operations. With all these new technologies at the helm and a change in mindset caused by the global pandemic, innovation and transformation is not a slow burn anymore; it’s building speed and becoming a holistic change.

THE FUTURE OF THE DIGITAL TWIN IN THE ENERGY SECTOR

While we certainly need to create a standard definition for the digital thread and digital twin in the energy sector, what is really important are the potential outcomes.

The more valuable data you have in the digital thread, the more solutions you can acquire, although which ones you need depend on your specific requirements. What we really need to achieve is an integrated life cycle in a digital environment where people, processes, assets, and systems are connected for efficient project execution and unified operations using AI and advanced technologies.

In this way, digital twins are undoubtedly the key to reducing costs, downtime, and emissions and improving efficiency and safety, which are all vital to a sustainable future.

When it comes to the digital twin, it is no longer a question of why; it’s about how to apply the technology in a proper way. It will be helped soon by the creation of norms and standards, enabling successful implementation of the technology. The need is most certainly there, and fortunately, so is the investment. All that is left now is to get communities to empower the implementation of the solutions.

This article was originally published on EE Times.

Wassim Ghadban is the vice president for global innovation and digital engineering at Kent.

