DECT Forum Adds Nordic Semiconductor and Wirepas to Membership

Article By : Nordic Semiconductor

Nordic Semiconductor and Wirepas have become new full members of the DECT Forum, the globally acting association of the DECT wireless technology industry.

“Adding these two companies to our membership is a significant step forward in the DECT Forum’s development to supporting the new standard and establishing DECT NR+ as the technology of choice for the fast-growing global Industrial IoT market,” said Andreas Zipp, Chairman of the DECT Forum.

The DECT Forum Board has been reinforced with Jussi Numminen from Wirepas and Kristian Saether from Nordic Semiconductor. Other representatives from both companies will be joining the following DECT Forum Working Groups: Marketing, Certification and DECT NR+, with each engaged in achieving this goal.

The DECT Forum has embraced the new NR+ standard that has been developed in close cooperation with ETSI Technical Committee DECT (ETSI TC DECT). The DECT Forum is fully committed to creating awareness for and driving the adoption of DECT NR+ in the market. NR+ was approved at the beginning of this year by the ITU-R as an IMT-2020 5G technology.

Initially, DECT NR+ will be intended for applications such as smart meters, Industry 4.0, building management systems, logistics and smart cities. Use cases for further market verticals such as Enterprise and Professional Audio will follow.