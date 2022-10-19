Day 3 of EAC 2022 Highlights Wireless Technology Developments

Article By : EE Times Asia

Day 3 of the inaugural Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022 will put the spotlight on the latest developments and trends happening in the world of wireless.

The third and final day of the inaugural Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022 will put the spotlight on the latest developments and trends happening in the world of wireless. Organized by AspenCore, the publisher of EETimes Asia, EETimes India, and EDN Asia, the three-day event features a virtual conference and exhibition, and focuses on the latest trends and opportunities on the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive electronics, wireless technologies, and the supply chain.

Day 3 Speaker Highlights

Lori Lee, Director of Marketing, APAC & China, Bluetooth SIG Inc. will discuss how LE Audio, the next generation of Bluetooth audio, will enhance the performance of audio, add support for hearing aids, and introduce exciting new features that will enable the creation of new products and use cases.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Basavaraju, Market Segment Manager – Wireless Communication, at Rohde & Schwarz, will talk about the ongoing optimization of networks and early 5G devices, and some of those technological advancements leading to 5G advanced and beyond.

Desmond Chan, Senior Business Marketing Manager of Silicon Labs, will discuss Wi-SUN and why it is an ideal technology for scalable and flexible implementation for smart city and metering applications.

Nordic Semiconductor’s Wendell Boyd, Director of Sales, for ASEAN and ANZ, on the other hand, will discuss how emerging connectivity standards are supporting new applications and services.

From Texas Instruments Inc., James Murdock, Product Marketing Engineer LPCS, will talk about how the latest Bluetooth Low Energy solutions are enabling the next generation of industrial and factory automation and control, to make wireless connectivity proliferate throughout an industrial setting.

Finally, Bonny Zhang, Product Marketing Manager, Memory & NFC at STMicroelectronics, will discuss near-field communications (NFC) technology for network commissioning, ultra-low power IoT asset tracking, and wireless technologies for factory automation.