Cybord Inks OEM Partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software

Article By : Cybord

The Cybord inline visual AI solution is being offered as part of Siemens' manufacturing analytics solutions for electronic manufacturers.

Cybord has signed a new original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software, which will now offer the Cybord AI visual analytics solution.

Electronic components’ authenticity, quality, and reliability are at the core of performance for every circuit board and, by extension, every electronic product. However, this sophisticated industry (unlike mechanical industries) does not always inspect and provide traceability for the components it uses, neither prior to nor during manufacturing. This can result in product failures, high return rates, and large-scale recalls that can cost billions of dollars.

Cybord disrupts the industry by setting a new standard in component analytics and traceability. The company delivers advanced AI and big data software that visually analyzes, qualifies and tracks every component and every electronic board.

The Cybord inline visual AI solution is being offered as part of Siemens’ manufacturing analytics solutions for electronic manufacturers. It can be integrated as part of a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) system or as a standalone solution.

“Our strong partnership with Siemens amplifies the value of Cybord’s platform and expands our market reach,” said Zeev Efrat, CEO of Cybord. “We are looking forward to working with Siemens to bring the power of our combined solution to electronics manufacturers across the industry.”

The unique advantage of the Cybord inline visual AI solution is that it uses SMT machines’ component imaging for visual verification and analyzes 100% of the electronic components at production before they are placed on the circuit board, without changing SMT throughput.

Cybord is available to the production line operators and electronic manufacturers, providing production data analytics and verification to all stakeholders.

“The Cybord SaaS solution helps fill a key gap by providing electronics manufacturers with an accurate and scalable way to help confirm that all PCB components are authentic and with satisfactory quality. This is even more necessary today with many manufacturers being forced to source components from new or less-familiar suppliers due to the ongoing supply chain disruption,” Izik Avidan, Analytics Business Unit Manager, Digital Manufacturing, at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “With this solution, our customers can gain increased transparency over their components, enabling them to reduce risk through more comprehensive validation.”