CXL Consortium and JEDEC Partner to Advance DRAM and Persistent Memory Technology

Article By : CXL Consortium

CXL Consortium and JEDEC have formed a joint Work Group to exchange information, align future efforts, and reduce overlap between the two technologies.

JEDEC Solid State Technology Association and Compute Express Link (CXL) Consortium have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize collaboration between the two organizations. The agreement outlines the formation of a joint work group to provide a forum that facilitates communication and sharing of information, requirements, recommendations and requests with the intent that this exchange of information will help standards developed by each organization augment one another.

“The MOU between JEDEC and CXL Consortium will establish a framework for ongoing communication to align future efforts between the two organizations,” said Siamak Tavallaei, CXL Consortium President. “The joint work group will collaborate on useful solutions for form factors, management, security, and DRAM and other memory technologies.”

“With support from dozens of industry-leading companies, this cooperation will assist both organizations in optimizing the development of our own respective standards and will support JEDEC in its current focus on creating select standards targeted for CXL-attached memory modules and components,” said Mian Quddus, JEDEC Chairman.

To participate in the joint Work Group, a company must be at the membership level of both organizations that binds them to the respective IPR policies.