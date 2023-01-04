congatec Launches 13th Gen Intel Core Processor-based Computer-on-Modules

Article By : congatec

congatec has launched COM-HPC and COM Express Computer-on-Modules based on the 13th Gen Intel Core processors in BGA assembly.

congatec has launched COM-HPC and COM Express Computer-on-Modules based on the 13th Gen Intel Core processors in BGA assembly. The company expects series production of OEM designs based on these new modules to ramp up quickly and massively as the new processors with long life availability offer vast improvements in many features, yet are fully hardware compatible to the predecessors, which makes implementation very fast and easy.

With Thunderbolt and enhanced PCIe support up to Gen5, the modules based on the new COM-HPC standard open up new horizons for developers in terms of data throughput, I/O bandwidth and performance density. The COM Express 3.1 compliant modules primarily help to secure investments in existing OEM designs, which includes upgrade options for more data throughput thanks to PCIe Gen4 support.

The new COM-HPC and COM Express Computer-on-Modules provide up to 8% single thread and up to 5% multithread performance gains from the soldered 13th Gen Intel Core processors compared to 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The performance gains go hand in hand with a distinctly higher power efficiency due to an enhanced manufacturing process.

Also new in this performance class (15-45 W Base Power) are DDR5 memory support and PCIe Gen5 connectivity on selected SKUs. Both contribute to even better multithread performance and data throughput. With up to 80 EU and ultra-fast encode and decode capabilities, the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics architecture is ideally suited for enhanced graphics demands such as those found in video streaming and video data based situational awareness applications. All these features effect significant improvements in a wide range of industrial, medical, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications, as well as all types of embedded and edge computing with workload consolidation.

“The numerous improvements of the 13th Gen Intel Core processors help to make these new generations of Computer-on-Modules really outstanding. They give industry the opportunity to instantly upgrade already existing high-end embedded and edge computing solutions, which is what makes this new launch so extraordinarily significant for all our OEM customers and Value Adding Reseller partners,” explains Jürgen Jungbauer, Senior Product Line Manager at congatec.

Application engineers can deploy the new COM-HPC Computer-on-Modules on congatec’s Micro-ATX Application Carrier Board conga-HPC/uATX for COM-HPC Client type modules to instantly capitalize on all the benefits and improvements of these new modules in combination with ultra-fast PCIe Gen5 connectivity.

