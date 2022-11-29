Clock Generator Offers Unmatched Flexibility

Article By : Renesas Electronics Corp.

Renesas' VersaClock 7 family of configurable clock generators features an internal crystal oscillator for PCIe and networking applications.

Renesas Electronics Corp.’s VersaClock 7 family of configurable clock generators features an internal crystal oscillator for PCIe and networking applications in high-end computing, wired infrastructure and data center equipment. The VersaClock 7 delivers unmatched flexibility, enabling designers to configure frequencies, input/output (I/O) levels, and general purpose I/O (GPIO) pin functionality. It establishes a new benchmark in combining low power consumption, cost-efficiency, and small package size.

“Timing needs can vary greatly between different applications and equipment, and often change during a product design cycle,” said Zaher Baidas, Vice President of the Timing Products Division at Renesas. “VersaClock 7 gives our customers the flexibility to configure multiple design parameters while offering the best value available for their particular performance requirements.”

“High levels of integration and the flexibility of programmability helps manufacturers reduce component counts, saving board space and power,” said Susie Inouye, Principal Analyst at Databeans in Reno, Nevada. “Additionally, using fewer components reduces the risk of supply-chain issues interrupting production.”

The VersaClock 7 clock generators feature 8-, 12- differential outputs with integrated crystal options; 150fs typical RMS 12k-20MHz phase jitter; 1.8V/2.5V/3.3V flexible power rails; digital holdover and hitless switching; one-time programmable (OTP) up to 27 configurations or external EEPROM; and PCIe Gen 1-6 support. The devices come in 5-by-5mm or 6-by-6mm space saving QFN packages.

To configure the VersaClock 7 devices, Renesas offers the new Renesas IC ToolBox (RICBox) Windows application that enables users to create configurations and program devices on evaluation boards. RICBox is a new introduced platform for delivering state-of-the-art software to customers for evaluating Renesas products. Customers can use either Python drivers or a Windows GUI to create customized configurations and program VersaClock 7 devices on evaluation boards.

Customers can create optimized configurations for devices by specifying high-level parameters that don’t require expert knowledge of the device. RICBox interfaces seamlessly with Renesas’ innovative Lab on The Cloud platform. Customers can download the configuration they create and work with it locally using RICBox. Alternatively, they can start with RICBox and upload their configuration to Lab on the Cloud to analyze the performance.