Clientron Thin Client Empowers Your Workplace Everywhere

Article By : Clientron

Clientron’s latest all-in-one thin client, the TC238-JL, features Intel Jasper Lake Quad-Core processor with a 5-million-pixel webcam and dual microphones to improve the quality of video conference calls in the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) work environments.

COVID-19 has not only changed the way we live and work but also shaped the new demand for businesses to implement virtualized cloud applications and create cloud-based work environments. TC238-JL is certified by Intel SDM technology for scalability and high serviceability, and works with major VDI systems to provide the best user computing all-in-one experience for virtual desktop solutions.

Challenges

Remote working or working from home is the new norm for working in the post-COVID-19 era. By adopting thin clients, businesses can gain greater control over data security through centralized management, but the limited processing power of thin clients may cause problems with video conference calls or running multiple applications simultaneously. Therefore, business operations require a thin client capable of supporting high-definition webcams with better processing power, and the Clientron TC238-JL all-in-one thin client should be the ideal choice.

Spotlights

Energy-efficient and space saving work environment

The TC238-JL AIO thin client equipped with Intel Celeron Quad-Core N5100 Jasper Lake processor supporting 4 cores, 4 threads, burst frequency up to 2.8GHz, and offering 24 graphics EU with only 6W power consumption, can run VDI multimedia smoothly. Rich I/O interfaces include two USB3.2 Gen 1, two USB 2.0, one DisplayPort, and one DVI-D port for better user experience.

Fully support online meetings with a 5M digital webcam

The 5M webcam installed in the TC238-JL with built-in dual microphones provides a high-quality experience for online meetings. The TC238-JL features an ultra-thin design with a 23.8-inch FHD LCD that can run video conferences clearly, making sure we don’t miss any important information in the meeting. In addition, the camera is integrated into the system, thus eliminating the need for additional USB ports and saving connections to other peripherals.

Ensuring the system security and virtual desktop solutions

The TC238-JL supports the Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) by manufacturing option which offers data protection and ensures that only trusted software is installed on your TC238-JL. It supports all mainstream virtual desktop protocols and applications to ensure high availability, allowing you to connect to your office server while working from home.

Implementation

Clientron has been developing user-friendly thin clients for over 20 years. Based on its extensive experience, the company understands global market trends and insights to develop its products to meet the needs of customers worldwide.

Online meetings are everyday business activities. Choosing TC238-JL to work from home will make video calls easier, whether you are using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Skype; the user will have higher quality pictures to show other callers. Moreover, using the built-in dual digital microphone will make for better sound quality.

In this fast-changing era, enterprises must respond quickly to the market and adapt to the new business environment, the sooner the better. The TC238-JL all-in-one thin client solves the security and stability issues when exchanging confidential information over the cloud. Enterprises can experience the higher security level of the TC238-JL and the high-performance processing power of Intel Technology with TPM2.0 for smooth and secure access to online meetings or virtualized applications. TC238-JL is the best choice to empower the flexibility of your workplace everywhere.

About Clientron

Founded in 1983, Clientron is dedicated to providing highly integrated embedded solutions to its clients worldwide. With more than 35 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, Clientron offers high-quality and technology-leading solutions and commits to providing engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and outstanding service to global partners and customers. For more information, visit Clientron at https://www.clientron.com/en/.