Clean Energy Through Laser-Driven Fusion

Article By : Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio

TU Darmstadt is supporting the U.S./German company Focused Energy, which is exploring laser–guided inertial fusion energy, a different method to magnetic confinement.

The world’s energy requirements for the ensuing 30 years require a significant increase and cannot be satisfied by existing renewable technology. Although we still have time, research and development are essential for the next energy revolution to be successful. Fusion energy is one potential solution to close the gap, along with further advancements in renewable energy sources and energy storage technologies.

The fusion of two atoms powers our sun and the stars of the universe. Engineers and scientists have been working for decades to achieve controlled fusion on Earth to run a power plant, using magnets and lasers, to create the necessary conditions.

TU Darmstadt is supporting the U.S./German company Focused Energy, which is exploring the idea of laser–guided inertial fusion energy (IFE), a different method to magnetic confinement. It should be noted that it does not currently have anything to do with the generation of commercial energy. Within this decade, Focused Energy wants to build a demonstration plant to show that there is enough ignition, combustion, and gain to generate electricity.

Focused Energy

Markus Roth and Todd Ditmire, who are experts in fusion and lasers, are notable members of the founding team. Roth, the company’s chief science officer and a professor at TU Darmstadt, is well–known around the world for his research on laser–matter interactions and plasma physics; CTO Ditmire is a professor at the University of Texas in Austin and a global expert in high–power laser engineering. Prior to founding National Energetics, Ditmire was in charge of constructing one of the highest power lasers in the world for the Extreme Light Infrastructure (ELI) project in Prague.

The two have worked together for decades on IFE, a unique way of using high–power laser beams to drive a fusion reaction. A huge breakthrough in IFE was made by the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, which announced a new record for energy created through a laser–driven fusion reaction.

Scientists have used a powerful laser from NIF at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California to release 1.3 million joules of energy (more than 10 quadrillion watts of power) in just 100 trillionths of a second, approaching the ignition point, which is the point at which nuclear fusion starts to release more energy than it takes to detonate. Numerous firms from all around the world have already received multimillion–dollar financing for their plans to commercialize laser fusion before the NIF announcement.

A nanosecond–long pulse from a laser similar to NIF is utilized to compress the deuterium–tritium fuel in the Focused Energy method for IFE. A picosecond beam from a second petawatt laser would then strike a thin, 1–µm–thick spherical foil, igniting the compressed fuel (much like the spark plug in a gasoline engine). Ballistically focusing the energy on the fuel, the protons would accelerate from the rear side of the foil. According to the team, the two–pulse strategy would enable fuel capsule flaws — a minor issue in comparison with NIF — to be overlooked. The entire amount of laser energy needed should be equivalent to about 25% of the energy generated by NIF. This mode is called rapid proton ignition.

The inventors think that the high–intensity femtosecond to picosecond pulses of these petawatt lasers will enable them to outperform NIF to start fusion processes that produce many times the energy required to start them. Chirped pulse amplification, for which Donna Strickland and Gérard Mourou received the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics, enables modern petawatt–scale lasers. Petawatt lasers produce peak intensities of 1019–1021 W/cm2 in picosecond pulses. By comparison, long pulse lasers such as the NIF, Omega, and the French LMJ laser produce about 1015 W/cm2 though with much higher energy per laser pulse.

In an interview with EE Times, Ditmire explained how the project came about: “It all started during my university days, when I worked with petawatt lasers. While I was at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, I had the opportunity to work with a brilliant young German scientist, Markus Roth. And so, Markus and I became lifelong colleagues and friends. Now, we are co-founders of Focused Energy. I started a project at the University of Texas to build a petawatt laser in 2008, completing a series of research on proton acceleration. The lasers are single-shot neodymium glass lasers and now reach about 2 kJ with the ELI laser, with shots every three minutes with liquid cooling of the amplifiers.”

Fusion energy goals

There are two approaches to fusion: magnetic and inertial confinement, with different variations of each. Focused Energy’s approach is laser–driven inertial confinement.

“Livermore’s approach, on the other hand, is the so–called indirect drive,” said Ditmire. “This is an interesting approach, and Livermore will certainly be able to achieve greater gains in terms of fusion. Unfortunately, however, it is inefficient because you have to convert the lasers to X–rays first. So you lose about a factor of 10.”

A portion of the community thinks that direct drive, which uses lasers to directly irradiate the capsule and cause an implosion, is the marketable approach. And of course, it is the strategy that the University of Rochester LLE has been using for a long time, Ditmire added.

“But we have an additional breakthrough. This comes from research that Markus had done at Livermore in the past and that we’ve been working on over the years. We now know that these petawatt lasers can generate very bright bursts of protons. So when you focus an intense laser, we’re talking about a picosecond or sub–picosecond laser, with an intensity that can reach 1020 W/cm2, so an intensity many orders of magnitude higher than NIF, which is 1015 W,” he said. “But with short pulses, we can produce much, much higher intensities, which means the electric fields are much higher. That means they accelerate electrons to very high energy, from tens to hundreds of megavolts. In the late 1990s, at Livermore, they found that when you focused such a laser on a thin foil, the electrons went through the foil and pulled the protons off the back. And they found that this produced an intense and very bright explosion of protons.”

“Markus wrote a pioneering paper 20 years ago in which he proposed using these protons as an igniter to fusion fuel. The way the traditional approach works is like a diesel engine. There is no spark plug, but essentially, you compress, and through compression, you heat the material that you compress. The problem is that the compression has to be perfectly symmetrical. The challenge has been getting that hot spot. That’s why our approach comes from an idea originated at Livermore, but with the use of protons, so–called fast ignition.”

The goal is to propagate combustion by heating the compressed fuel with these protons acting as a spark plug. The issue with using electrons, the initial idea from Livermore, is that they are light and repel one another, therefore they spread out very far as they travel into the fusion fuel. Markus’s solution was to employ protons, as they are heavier and behave much better than electrons.

“We refer to the strategy we’re using as proton fast ignition,” Ditmire explained. “To create this burst of protons, we use a long pulse laser to do direct-compression and then fire an ultrafast laser pulse.”

According to Ditmire, it is thought that about 15 kJ are required at a hot point to produce ignition based on the results at Livermore. “We are aware that we have demonstrated in trials that we can accelerate protons with an efficiency of roughly 10%, plus or minus, in the energy range we require. As a result, we require a 150–kJ short–pulse laser if we need 15 kJ, of protons. Therefore, before the end of the decade, our company plans to build an ignition–scale laser facility based on this approach. Our goal is to initially build an ignition–scale plant by the end of the decade, with plans to build a credible ignition experiment by the end of 2029.”

The goal is to increase the efficiency, and as Ditmire states, this has two considerations.

“We need a fusion gain of 100, which is 100× the fusion energy of the laser, so the first laser we are building is geared to achieve high gain,” he said. “The second aspect, however, is that you need high efficiency. Ultimately, you need a laser that is not only very efficient, but that fires at a high repetition rate, at least 10 shots a second. This will require new laser technology. So while we are developing physics to reach high gain, which is the first pillar, we are in parallel developing, especially in Germany, technology for lasers with high electrical efficiency and high repetition rate. We are again building on a technology that originated in Livermore. There is also some work in Britain that originated from Rutherford. Here, the idea is to still use neodymium glass. So we are still using the same material, but the cooling will have to be changed.

“We don’t need to maintain plasma conditions but create it,” Ditmire added. “Basically, the idea is to compress and heat it. Then fusion takes over. So there is no confinement, no feedback in the plasma. So for us, you need to compress to high density, which means you need good symmetry, like compressing an orange with your fingers. If you only have a few fingers, the orange will squirt out or onto the fingers. So the first thing to do is to compress to a high density. It’s challenging, but doable.”

The next goal is to improve the laser that shoots at 10 Hz with high efficiency. The second thing is that you have to hit something to make fusion work, which means you need a target.

“So if a fusion power plant runs at 10 Hz, 10× a second, you need 900,000 targets a day,” Ditmire said. “It takes Livermore an order of months almost to build a perfectly shaped target; we have to develop the technology to mass-produce targets at a million a day. And then the third thing is to extract the energy, which means you get this fusion, a little mini fusion explosion, that launches these neutrons outward, and you have to capture them to produce electricity (Figures 2–4).”

Conclusion

The anticipated global energy objectives cannot be met with current clean technology. Perhaps the only clean, abundant energy source that can meet the anticipated demand gap is fusion. But for us to succeed, a lot of R&D is required. NIF is not alone in fusion research. Other projects such as ITER, a huge plant under construction in southern France, are using different techniques to address the problem.

Because nuclear fusion would not produce harmful, long–lived radioactive waste or the greenhouse gases that drive climate change, it would be a desirable source of energy on Earth.

Several laser beams focus on a tiny cylinder housing a fuel capsule the size of a peppercorn in the NIF fusion tests. The X–rays disperse when the intense laser burst strikes the cylinder, vaporizing the capsule’s exterior and exploding the fuel within.

Ditmire claims that the fuel is a combination of deuterium and tritium, two different forms of hydrogen with one or two neutrons, respectively, in their atomic nuclei. The tremendous densities, temperatures, and pressures required to fuse hydrogen into helium are reached when the fuel implodes. Helium has the ability to further heat the remaining fuel through a process known as alpha heating, which starts a fusion chain reaction.

According to Ditmire, the uniqueness of this inertial fusion experiment is alpha heating at a faster pace than has previously been accomplished. Physics experts had to address a wide range of issues and structural defects to do this, of course. The aim is to optimize fusion by tuning the laser pulses.

Focused Energy’s path to laser fusion also creates the opportunity to develop near–term laser–driven radiation sources (LDRSes) to solve critical inspection problems in the national security, maritime, and infrastructure sectors. In contrast with X–rays, which only view heavy atoms (such as calcium in bones), neutrons generated by Focused Energy’s LDRSes have the capacity to see fissures created by hydrogen in steel, carbon atoms in various types of polymers, and nitrogen explosives — all without opening or harming the item. It’s an opportunity to scale up production and reduce costs, as well as help develop analytical, engineering, and materials’ reliability capabilities.