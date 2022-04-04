ClassOne Taps ZMC as Exclusive Distribution Partner for Southeast Asia

Article By : ClassOne Technology

Strategic partnership set to expedite sales, service, and support of company’s wet processing tools for customers in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand.

ClassOne Technology is strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia by entering into a strategic distribution agreement with ZMC Technologies (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. ZMC will represent ClassOne’s advanced Solstice single-wafer and Trident batch processing tools throughout the Southeast Asia (SEA) region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand.

Under the agreement, ZMC will sell ClassOne’s wet processing systems as well as provide first-class service and regional access to spare parts, enabling customers to receive fast-turn response to their service requests and helping advance ClassOne’s competitive position in the region. Southeast Asian logistics centers will house spare parts inventory to expedite responses to customer service requests. Prioritizing this infrastructure expansion is part of ClassOne’s strategy to accommodate accelerated demand for Solstice and Trident systems in the region, ensuring customers achieve their volume ramp timelines while receiving highly trained top-quality service and support.

“We met with a number of firms in Singapore and Malaysia to find the right fit for our company values and culture,” said ClassOne CEO Byron Exarcos. “As part of our thorough selection process, we asked a few valued customers in the region about their own experiences with the representatives we were considering. ZMC came out on top due to their stellar customer service and their strong focus on personal relationships. As these are also core values for ClassOne, we are confident that ZMC is the ideal choice to be our SEA partner.”

“ZMC is as selective as the companies we represent – we want to sell and service world-class products developed by passionate innovators like ClassOne. The company has established a solid presence in SEA, and we look forward to helping them expand their customer base, as local device manufacturers moving to high-volume production increasingly seek ClassOne plating and surface prep tools,” said Luther Lee, vice president of operations at ZMC.