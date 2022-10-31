Chroma Regenerative Test Solutions Accelerate Net-Zero Transition

Chroma ATE Inc. showcased an array of New Energy test solutions at the 2022 Taipei International Electronics Industry Technology Exhibition (TAITRONICS), including solutions for power electronics, electric vehicles (EVs), batteries, passive components and electrical safety. Chroma’s solutions are poised to help the industry save energy and reduce carbon emissions, making ever-greater strides toward the 2050 goal of net-zero carbon emissions.

Power Conversion Test Solution: Grid Simulator + Bidirectional Power Supply + Regenerative Load

Smart home, commercial, and decentralized energy storage microgrids are swiftly being commercialized in order to fulfill the demands of numerous EVs now on the road as well as those of storage battery grid integration. Along with the rapid evolution of battery applications, power conversion devices are developing towards bi-directional high-efficiency design, high voltage conversion and high power density. Chroma’s 4-in-2 solution responds to this trend, and needs only one unit each of the 62000D series and 61800 series to cover the functionalities of 4 devices including a bi-directional power supply, a regenerative DC load, a grid simulator and an regenerative AC load. The test solution is especially suitable for power conversion device applications such as bi-directional on-board chargers, PV/storage inverters, and DC charging stations, saving space and energy as well as reducing carbon emissions.

Chroma 62000D Series Bidirectional Power Supply

Chroma 61800 Series Regenerative Load

Total Electric Vehicle Testing Solutions

Chroma provides comprehensive EV power electronics test solutions for battery cells, battery modules, battery packs, battery management systems (BMS), on-board chargers, DC converters, EVSE, wireless chargers, and electrical safety regulations.

With the rapid growth of the EV market in recent years, the global amount of EVSE has increased dramatically. Shortening charging time and improving charging safety has thus become a critical issue in the industry. Chroma’s EVSE compatibility automatic test solution is based on the Chroma 8000 ATS, a modular system that consists of an AC/DC power supply, AC/DC load, EV simulator and data collector, which can be used for AC & DC EVSE testing according to various international charging standards (CCS, CHAdeMO, GB/T, ChaoJi, SAE, IEC). The system includes PLC and CAN communication data acquisition functions, as well as safety mechanisms (e.g. automatic power switching, over temperature and over current) to meet the reliability and safety requirements of high-power testing.

Excellent Tool for ESS Battery Cabinet Testing

The Chroma 17040E Regenerative Battery Pack Test System with a voltage of up to 1,700V and a maximum power of 1,200kW is suitable for design verification, production testing and product certification of energy storage systems (ESS). Chroma 17040E can simulate the charging and discharging behavior of the battery cabinet in the ESS during frequency regulation, enabling the operator to detect any quality defects in the battery cabinet. The Chroma 17040E regenerative battery test system is the ultimate tool for battery cabinet testing of ESS, and has already been adopted by many ESS manufacturers and third party testing laboratories for 1,200V energy storage battery cabinet verification.

The Best Solution for Lithium-ion Battery Degradation Analysis

Battery degradation analysis is crucial to accurately assessing an EV’s durability. The Chroma 17208M-5-12 is designed for in-situ analyses such as coulombic efficiency analysis, incremental capacity analysis (ICA) and differential voltage analysis (DVA). The 17208M-5-12C can accurately measure the battery voltage plateau and capacity, as well as evaluate the positive/negative battery degradation rate and lithium loss rate, providing a highly precise and efficient solution for battery degradation assessment.

How to Prevent Lithium-ion Battery Fires

The Chroma 11210 Battery Cell Insulation Tester is suitable for lithium-ion battery dry cell insulation testing, featuring unique electrical flashover and +Flash Test functions to check the insulation quality of the effective distance between the electrodes. This will reduce the risk of fires caused by the negative electrode material inflating and metallic particles piercing the separator during charging of lithium-ion batteries for new energy products such as EVs, ESS, and drones.

In addition, the tester is ideal for MLCC, solid state capacitor and high voltage electrolytic capacitor production lines to confirm the product’s withstand voltage, and for manufacturers of capacitors or electronic products to evaluate the quality of capacitors by analyzing their withstand and breakdown voltage.

The First Taiwan-Made 300MHZ RF LCR Meter

Chroma 11090-030 RF LCR Meter provides test frequencies up to 300MHz. It can meet the needs of ultra-high frequency testing of automotive ICs in the interposer’s POL or of the inductors in general small-sized DC-DC converters. The LCR Meter also fits common 100MHz impedance test applications such as EMI filters and ferrite beads. In addition to the high-speed measurement needs of production lines, this device also features functions such as impedance frequency curve analysis for R&D applications, offering a brand-new alternative to the few existing solutions on the market.

How to Check the Insulation Quality in the Laser Trimming Groove of Metal Film Resistors

Chroma 19311 Battery Cell Surge Tester uses a high-voltage surge to check the insulation quality in the laser trimming grooves of metal film resistors, which are used in electric vehicles, EV chargers, solar energy/power supplies, feedback/control circuits, etc. This ensures the good insulation quality in the grooves (no impurity/foreign matter mixed, no residual electrolyte, no foreign matter mixed in the coating material, sufficient thickness of the alumina substrate), prevents the resistance deterioration (decreasing), reduces the chance of causing safety incidents, and ensures the reliability of long-term use for the metal film resistors.

How to Check and Ensure the Insulation Quality of Power Components

New energy applications such as electric vehicles (EV) and solar energy (PV) use lots of power components for energy conversion. Usually, there is a large voltage drop or voltage difference on the power component, therefore, the power component must have a good insulation in order to ensure that there is no continuous partial discharge to cause the quality deterioration under the normal operating conditions. Chroma 19501 Series Partial Discharge Testers, which comply with the regulations for Partial Discharge (PD) test, perform the withstand voltage test and partial discharge test by applying an AC voltage to the power component. Chroma 19501 Series ensures the long-term reliability of power components by checking whether any continuous partial discharge (PD in pC) occurs under high voltage conditions, and by making sure that no partial discharge occurs under normal operating conditions.