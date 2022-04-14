ChipMOS March 2022 Revenue Up 12% MoM

Article By : ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

ChipMOS has reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$2.355 billion ($82.3 million), up by 12.3% month-on-month.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc., a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services (OSAT), has reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$2.355 billion or $82.3 million (NT$28.62:$1.00), representing an increase of 12.3% from February 2022, and an increase of 0.5% from March 2021.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 was NT$6.7 billion ($235 million), representing a slight decrease of 1% from the fourth quarter of 2021, and an increase of 4% from the first quarter of 2021. ChipMOS noted its continued strong results reflect full utilization of its DDIC high-end test capacity. The first quarter is typically a seasonally slower period for the industry with fewer working days than the fourth quarter.

With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park, and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.