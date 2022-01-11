ChipMOS FY2021 Revenue Up 19%

Article By : ChipMOS Technologies Inc.

ChipMOS has reported a record high revenue of NT$27.4 billion ($987.7 million) for the full year ended December 31, 2021, up by 19.1% YoY.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc., a Taiwan-based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, has reported a revenue of NT$27.4 billion ($987.7 million) for the full year ended December 31, 2021, up by 19.1% year-on-year (YoY). This represents a new record high for the company, reflecting the addition of incremental capacity to meet higher aggregate demand levels, and the benefit of stable higher utilization levels across its DDIC high-end test and memory platforms.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 7.6% YoY to NT$6.79 billion ($244.8 million), while December revenue went up by 3.4% YoY to NT$2.27 billion ($81.7 million).

With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park, and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provides assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers, and independent semiconductor foundries.