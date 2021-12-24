Chip 1 Exchange Discusses Risks, Pitfalls to Avoid Amid Ongoing Component Shortages

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

Val Valenciano of Chip 1 Exchange talks about the current electronics supply chain landscape and risks manufacturers face with the ongoing component shortages.

One year on, how have manufacturers adapted to the ongoing components shortage? What’s the outlook in 2022? What strategies would help improve the resilience of manufacturers’ supply chains? These and more in this month’s In Focus series.

In an interview with EE Times Asia, Val Valenciano, Country Manager, Philippines, for Chip 1 Exchange, talks about the current electronics supply chain landscape, the challenges and opportunities, and risks manufacturers face with the ongoing component shortages.

He also highlights some of the pitfalls to avoid for companies sourcing components on the open market for the first time, and his outlook for 2022.

Watch the video interview below.