Challenges and Countermeasures for Waterproof Requirements

Medical equipment power supplies must also have some level of waterproof capability to ensure the safety of users and internal electrical equipment.

With the rapid popularization of home care medical products, the environments where medical products are being used have also become more and more complicated. For example, ventilators and humidifiers are gradually being used in homes now. When they are used in environments with higher humidity, they might also get splashed or drenched by water inadvertently from time to time.

As for power supply products that supply power to medical equipment, not only do they need to provide power for the equipment, they must also have some level of waterproof capability in order to ensure the safety of users and internal electrical equipment. Therefore, as an important reliability index for medical power supply products, people have started paying attention to the waterproof performance of IPX2.

In reference to related definitions of IEC 60529 by the International Electrotechnical Commission, protection levels are represented in the IPXX format where IP is short for Ingress Protection, and IPXX is the definition of the protection ability of the enclosure of electrical equipment against the intrusion of foreign objects. The XX is the IP level as two Arabic numbers; the first number represents the protection level against solids and the second number represents the protection level against liquids.

There are 7 levels for the protection against solids (dust-proof level), which are represented with 0-6, and there are 10 levels of the protection against liquids (waterproof level), which are represented with 0-9. Refer to the following table for details.

As we all know, waterproofing has certain challenges for the structural design and manufacturing of electrical products. For power supply products, the key to waterproofing lies in the tightness of the exterior components of the power supply and the stability of the manufacturing quality when considering from the design and manufacturing perspectives.

When we analyze the assembly of the external components of a power supply showed in the figure below, the following four positions are most critical.

To ensure the tightness of the positions described above, APD used methods that passed DFSS and DOE for designing and manufacturing. APD conducted in-depth research and verification to design and develop manufacturing methods with reliable product structures and stable qualities based on complete quality control systems. This ensures the waterproof performance of their overall products. APD also obtained patent design approval for different products structures.

Also, to ensure that the products meet the waterproof demand requirements, APD established standard test equipment testing capabilities and complete product design/manufacturing process/test specifications. Through effective implementation, the reliability of products is ensured.

What needs special attention is that if the products are sealed too completely, the water vapor or gas inside cannot be released easily, and this will also cause a series of problems such as swollen power, etc. In light of this, APD used its years in developing medical power supply to effectively avoid other negative effects caused by this. APD ensures that our products meet waterproof design requirements, providing you with medical power supplies that have the most reliable waterproof designs.