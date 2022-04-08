CGD’s Andrea Bricconi Talks GaN Technology

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

CGD's Andrea Bricconi talks about why GaN technology is a perfect fit for the many changes happening in the power management industry.

In an interview for EETimes Asia In Focus, Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) VP of Business Development Andrea Bricconi talks about why gallium nitride (GaN) technology is a perfect fit for the many changes happening in the power management industry.

He also discusses the innovations happening at CGD, which recently emerged out of stealth by announcing new GaN devices at APEC 2022.

Watch the interview below.