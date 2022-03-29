Cadence’s Dr. Anirudh Devgan to Receive 2021 Phil Kaufman Award

Article By : SEMI

Cadence President and CEO Dr. Anirudh Devgan will be honored with the 2021 Phil Kaufman Award for Distinguished Contributions to Electronic System Design.

Dr. Anirudh Devgan, President and CEO of Cadence Design Systems, will be honored with the 2021 Phil Kaufman Award for Distinguished Contributions to Electronic System Design at an award ceremony and banquet on May 12.

Hosted by the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance) and the IEEE Council on Electronic Design Automation (CEDA), the celebration will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at The GlassHouse, 2 South Market Street in San Jose, California.

The Phil Kaufman Award honors individuals who have had a demonstrable impact on the field of electronic system design through technology innovations, education/mentoring, or business or industry leadership. The award was established as a tribute to Phil Kaufman, the late industry pioneer who turned innovative technologies into commercial businesses that have benefited electronic designers.

The 2019 recipient was Dr. Mary Jane Irwin, Evan Pugh Professor and A. Robert Noll Chair Emeritus in Engineering in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Pennsylvania State University. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no award was given for 2020.

Nominations are open for the 2022 Phil Kaufman Award. The deadline to submit nomination forms for the 2022 Phil Kaufman Award is June 30.