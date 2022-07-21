Cadence and Tower Semiconductor Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Auto Chip Development

Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Cadence and Tower Semiconductor are collaborating to advance automotive and mobile IC development.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Tower Semiconductor are collaborating to advance automotive and mobile IC development. Through the collaboration, the companies are developing a new, comprehensive automotive reference design flow using the Cadence Virtuoso Design Platform and Spectre Simulation Platform to provide customers with a faster design cycle, maintaining comprehensive design verification for advanced automotive IC product development.

The unique design challenges and analysis characteristics of automotive ICs require a carefully crafted combination of technologies and methodologies in order to satisfy the demanding ISO 26262 specification. By working to combine Cadence and Tower technologies, mutual customers can meet automotive design goals and achieve a faster path to ISO 26262 certification.

“Cadence and Tower have successfully collaborated for many years, delivering solutions for RF and silicon photonics, which help our mutual customers develop advanced offerings,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence. “The mutual work we’re doing on the automotive reference flow focuses on enabling customers to develop critical automotive ICs, leveraging an integrated workflow using an all-Cadence toolset and a Tower reference design to develop compelling products faster.”

“Our long-term partnership and collaboration with Cadence has enabled us to continuously provide our customers with leading-edge design tools that allow the development of innovative analog ICs that have been co-optimized with the package they reside in,” said Russell Ellwanger, Tower Semiconductor CEO. “This new reference flow provides our customers with a functional toolset for the development and manufacturing of high-performance ICs meeting the high quality and reliability demands of the automotive market and is another testament to our strong commitment to delivering advanced technology solutions that proficiently address our customers’ current and future needs.”

Tower Semiconductor offers a broad range of advanced analog technology platforms addressing the automotive market. These include image sensor, RF, and SiPho for ADAS systems, mixed-signal and advanced analog for multiple application-specific ICs and power management platforms enabling battery management systems, motor drivers, onboard chargers, and power converters for the fast-growing EV market. The new reference flow further solidifies the Company’s comprehensive automotive offering.

The Cadence and Tower collaboration supports automotive SoC design and the broader Cadence Intelligent System Design strategy, which enables customers to achieve SoC design excellence.