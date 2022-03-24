Cadence and GlobalFoundries Partner to Deliver Complete Digital Solution on AWS

Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc.

The qualification of Cadence's digital solution on GF's 22FDX platform enables customers to achieve cloud scalability, efficiency, and productivity.

GlobalFoundries (GF) has qualified Cadence Design Systems Inc. digital solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The qualification of the digital solution on GF’s 22FDX platform enables customers to achieve cloud scalability, efficiency and productivity, while also attaining optimal design power, performance and area (PPA) and faster time to market.

Design teams need tools that can keep pace with the increasing complexity and serve a broad range of end markets and applications. The integrated Cadence digital solution, combined with the power of the cloud, helps customers address these latest design challenges by providing a fast path to design closure and better predictability for meeting PPA targets. For example, Xenergic, a company that provides ultra-low-power and high-performance on-chip memory solutions, used the Cadence Cloud Passport featuring the digital full flow and the Cadence Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP on the GF 22FDX platform to successfully tape out a low-power memory first-time right test chip.

“Xenergic’s successful tapeout shows that customers can design with confidence in the cloud using the Cadence digital full flow and the Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP, which are qualified for use on the differentiated GF 22FDX process,” said KT Moore, vice president, Corporate Marketing at Cadence. “Through our collaboration with AWS and GF, we’re enabling customers to leverage the power of the cloud for the creation of next-generation designs that support emerging markets like automotive and IoT.”

“Building on the success of our 22FDX design flow with the Cadence digital solution, our ongoing collaboration takes us to the next level with a fully cloud-based implementation that provides flexibility and performance for our joint customers,” said Mark Ireland, vice president, Ecosystem and Design Solutions at GF. “Our engagement with Cadence is another example of how GF is partnering with ecosystem leaders to enable our customers to accelerate time-to-market and deliver innovative solutions.”

Xenergic CEO Dr. Babak Mohammadi said, “The cloud-based RTL-to-GDS flow with Cadence’s Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP enabled us to achieve 5X greater productivity with our test chip tapeout. We were successfully able to scale cloud resources during peak needs, and we look forward to continuing to leverage this solution from Cadence, GF and AWS to accelerate development times with our forthcoming low-power product designs.”

The Cadence digital flow includes the Innovus Implementation System, Genus Synthesis Solution, Quantus Extraction Solution, Tempus Timing Signoff Solution, Conformal Smart Logic Equivalence Checker, Physical Verification System and Pegasus Layout Pattern Analyzer. The Tensilica Fusion F1 DSP’s highly configurable architecture provides excellent DSP performance—both fixed and floating point—which makes it highly efficient when running the narrowband wireless communications standards typically associated with IoT device communication.