Cadence and Dassault Systèmes Collaborate to Transform Electronic Systems Development

Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Cadence and Dassault Systèmes are partnering to provide customers with integrated, next-generation solutions for the development of high performance electronic systems.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Dassault Systèmes are partnering to provide enterprise customers in multiple vertical markets, including high tech, transportation and mobility, industrial equipment, aerospace and defense, and healthcare, with integrated, next-generation solutions for the development of high performance electronic systems.

The two companies have combined Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform with the Cadence Allegro platform in a joint solution that enables companies to master the multidiscipline modeling, simulation and optimization of complex, connected electronic systems. With this new multidisciplinary solution, customers can now accelerate their end-to-end system development process while optimizing their design for performance, reliability, manufacturability, supply resilience, compliance and cost.

Dassault Systèmes and Cadence have been engaged in a multi-year collaboration with leading customers to prove this solution in a global production environment.

The collaborative virtual twin experiences integrate capabilities for electronic and mechanical product lifecycle management, business process analytics and multidiscipline electronic systems development, engineering and traceability. This holistic virtual model provides a complete, real-time view of electrical and mechanical simulation, manufacturing and supply chain execution for the product lifecycle, improving decision-making and accelerating innovation, through “what-if” studies.

Products and services are increasingly interconnected and intelligent, enabling consumers, citizens and patients to unlock more personalized, engaging experiences that improve quality of life. In this dynamic context, companies must rapidly develop electronic systems that are safe, high quality and right the first time. Mastering electronic system complexity and cost/time-to-market pressures requires collaborative innovation that unites electronics, mechanics and additional functions across the value chain.

“Every industry is overwhelmed with product complexity due to electrification, security, connectivity, sustainability, AI/ML, cloud, supply chain/regulatory challenges and more,” said Tom Beckley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Custom IC & PCB Group at Cadence. “Cadence is the global leader for the design and analysis of complex IP, semiconductors, advanced IC packaging, PCBs and electrical systems. Combined with Dassault Systèmes’ powerful 3DEXPERIENCE platform, customers now have an opportunity to literally transform their enterprise inclusive of electronics, mechanical, manufacturing and product lifecycle management. We are excited about our strategic partnership with Dassault Systèmes, which enables electromechanical ‘virtual twin experiences’ for rapid product realization.”

“Connected electronic systems are raising the standards in all industries in the Experience Economy, where the value of a product comes from its usage. Companies must shift from ‘product thinking’ to ‘experience thinking’ in their development processes to deliver the experiences consumers want and to succeed in this economy,” said Philippe Laufer, Executive Vice President Global Brands, Dassault Systèmes. “Our strategic partnership with Cadence will revolutionize the development of high performance electronic systems by enabling collaboration around virtual twin experiences.”