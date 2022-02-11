Cadence Accelerates IP-to-SoC-level Verification for Complex Memory Controllers

Article By : Cadence Design Systems Inc.

The full DRAM verification solution enables customers to quickly and effectively perform IP-to-SoC-level verification of advanced designs with multiple DDR interfaces.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. has launched a new DRAM verification solution, allowing customers to test and optimize system-on-chip (SoC) designs for data center, consumer, mobile and automotive applications. Using the full DRAM verification solution, which delivers up to 10X increased verification throughput, customers can quickly and effectively perform IP-to-SoC-level verification of advanced designs with multiple DDR interfaces.

Modern SoC designs leverage advanced memory technologies, such as LPDDR5x, DDR5, HBM3 and GDDR6, which require rigorous verification at the PHY and IP levels to ensure compliance with the JEDEC standard as well as SoC-level verification to meet application-specific system performance definitions and data and cache coherency requirements.

The new DRAM verification solution enables IP-level verification through Cadence PHY VIPs and memory models with a direct and seamless path to SoC-level verification with the Cadence System VIP solution, including the System Performance Analyzer, System Traffic Libraries and System Scoreboard, all with built-in integration and content for DRAM interfaces, enabling fast and efficient memory subsystem and SoC verification for simulation and emulation environments.

The solution also includes Cadence TripleCheck technology, which provides users with a verification plan linked to a specification, including JEDEC, DFI and PHY, comprehensive coverage models, and a test suite to ensure compliance with the interface specification.

The new verification solution for DRAM verification is part of the broader Cadence verification full flow, which includes Palladium Z2 emulation, Protium X2 prototyping, Xcelium simulation, the Jasper Formal Verification Platform, the Helium Virtual and Hybrid Studio, and the vManager Verification Management Platform.