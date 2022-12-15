Bureau Veritas Taiwan Sets Sights on Sustainability

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

Paolo Ingarao of Bureau Veritas Taiwan talks about the green energy trends, and how BV is enabling organizations’ journey to sustainability.

Bureau Veritas (BV) is one of the leading providers of laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services worldwide. In an interview with EE Times Asia, Paolo Ingarao, general manager of the Technology Products Business Group of BV’s Taiwan Consumer Products Division, talks about the green energy trends, and the company’s efforts to support organizations toward their journey to sustainability.

Ingarao also discusses how the company is supporting the development of new energy solutions through their services—testing, inspection, and certification—and the recent successful certification of a battery storage system for Taiwan Power Company (Taipower).

(The following is the interview transcript, which has been edited for clarity.)

EE Times Asia: Greetings everyone! I am Stephen Las Marias, Editor of EE Times Asia. Joining me today is Paolo Ingarao, General Manager of Bureau Veritas Taiwan. Paolo, thank you very much for being with us today.

Paolo Ingarao: A pleasure.

EE Times Asia: First things first, tell us more about Bureau Veritas, for those who may not be familiar with the company.

Paolo Ingarao: Sure. Bureau Veritas is one of the leaders in conformity assessment. It is a company with nearly 200 years of experience coming from France. We have nearly 80,000 people all around the world with more than 1,400 offices and laboratories worldwide. Our aim is to provide an ethical support into the conformity assessments and services.

If we go more specific into Bureau Veritas’ Consumer Products Services Division, Technology Products Business Line, we are focused on the electric and electronic total testing solutions. We are also in the space between wireless assessments, RF EMC, Bluetooth, to Wi-Fi 7, and to 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) products. Last but not least, we also do cybersecurity certification.

All in all, we are more than 2,000 people in the Consumer Products Services Division, and we can give market access in more than 100 countries around the world.

EE Times Asia: Tell us more about your role in Bureau Veritas.

Paolo Ingarao: Sure, absolutely. My role is in managing the general business operations in the labs we have in Taiwan. In total, we have five labs in Taiwan, all over the territory. We are providing support for the local clients, and also global clients for accessing markets in different parts of the world. It’s also my role to make sure that this access to the market is proceeding in a smooth way.

At the same time, my role is also working in developing new businesses. So, we are entering new markets, and we are providing enough support and know-how for our clients and easing their way in accessing the market—for example, new energy, new mobility, and cyber security.

EE Times Asia: For an organization helping companies to be compliant with global process standards through testing and inspection and certification, where does sustainability fit in in your portfolio?

Paolo Ingarao: In our portfolio, we have a lot of focus in terms of the supporting the sustainable, “green” supply chain. I can say that we have a clear footprint—our company image is very much focused on ESG guidelines—and this is embedded in our DNA.

In all the service we are providing into shaping the trust between us and our clients, we take this ethical point as our basic for establishing good connections with our clients and providing the right level of trust in our service.

EE Times Asia: Why a focus on sustainability?

Paolo Ingarao: Because we believe sustainability is the driving factor for improving the world. More specifically, we are talking about “green” sustainability. Bureau Veritas is committed to contributing to the carbon neutrality targets that we are going to have in the next 10 to 15 years. And this is reflected in the service evaluations and assessments that we’re doing together with our clients in making sure that the whole supply chains, the whole R&D, are focused on creating sustainable value to the world, and making sure that we are providing a greener world. This is why we really believe in providing sustainable green solutions to our clients, advising them in the best way possible for achieving their carbon neutral targets for the next years.

EE Times Asia: One of the key trends right now is the growing energy consumption worldwide and the carbon footprint it entails. What can you say about the trend towards renewable energy?

Paolo Ingarao: Green energy or renewable energy is the future. The world is committed to distancing away from the fossil fuels, and we see more governments taking a clear stand in renewable energy.

But in renewable energy, there are still a lot of points to improve. There are a lot of commitments, there are a lot of policies in place that should also be better refined. In our case, I believe there would be an exponential growth into the new energy markets in the next five to 15 years. And it is important to assist the new energy market with the right solutions, to make sure that as we create new energy, there is a green sustainable baseline or support for this new energy. Having a green supply chain is very important, and we are going to support our clients in this direction.

EE Times Asia: What opportunities are you seeing from your perspective?

Paolo Ingarao: From our side, we see that contributing to this sustainable energy—through the green supply chains and supporting in a consistent way organizations’ ESG initiatives—is the right way to drive growth of the new energy trend. We see opportunities, for example, in battery storage because renewable energy sources like wind energy or solar energy are intermittent energy sources that need to be somehow compensated by having batteries.

We believe that supporting the development of the safety of these battery systems is going to contribute massively to the growth of these solutions. At the same time, we can also provide, through our certification—for example, safety certifications like IEC 62933—a clear footprint and a clear direction to energy providers. Recently, we have done certification for a 16MHz battery storage for Taipower. We believe we gave a firm and solid way forward for enabling these solutions for the new energy market.

EE Times Asia: What about the challenges?

Paolo Ingarao: The challenges that we see now are predominantly related to the disruptions we see in the supply chain, which has affected not only the new energy market, but also the automotive industry and the electronics industry. This is one of the reasons why we see some delays in the short term.

In the medium- to long-term, we see that policies related to international trade somehow prevented the smooth development of the new energy market.

This is also why we are seeing a ‘wait-and-see’ approach now, for example, in the wind energy development and the solar development. The dilemma between having a green energy in the mid-term and the need to have energy now, is putting back into discussion whether to continue for a period fossil energy production like coal energy, gas energy, or nuclear energy, as compared to the medium-term development for the wind energy or the solar energy market.

Considering that the development of wind energy, for example, takes between 18 to 36 months, this is giving a pushback in entering the right investments from developers in securing this technology in the short- to medium-term.

So, yes, we see predominantly issues related to the policy makers, who need to move forward in finding alignment in international trades and allowing the local supply chains to be more flexible and more available for energy needs.

There are also the supply chain disruptions, caused by different factors: Ukraine-Russia war, COVID-19, and the recession-like situation in the global financial markets.

This is how I see from my side the factors that are maybe preventing or can create a bumpy road ahead. The path is clear, except the timing may have been shifted a bit later due to these factors.

EE Times Asia: How are you helping customers and the industry navigate these issues?

Paolo Ingarao: We are addressing these in two different ways. We are providing our service in terms of regulatory conformance. We are going to provide our support to all the major players in our specific markets—consumer products and energy, and cybersecurity and new mobility.

And at the same time, we are providing our advisory in terms of ESG compliance. So, CSR and ESG compliance—making sure that in the assessment of these companies or clients, their plants, their internal management review of their actual product strategy are consistent, and they are in line with the green supply, sustainability activities that are necessary for guaranteeing a green future.

We are supporting both from the certification point of view, global market access point of view, and in our advisory service for the guidelines.

EE Times Asia: At the Energy Taiwan 2022 Conference, BV conducted seminars on safety guidance for energy storage system and certification on floating wind. Can you provide us a short summary of these presentations?

Paolo Ingarao: Yes, absolutely. We were talking about our commitment in terms of energy storage systems; we provided our solutions in terms of the safety regulations for these battery storage; we provided our support in terms of the cybersecurity for these new systems, which are going to be more and more critical for the different systems related to controlling wind farms and PV farms, for example; and we also provided our support in terms of sustainability.

All in all, the common factor that we showed through our presentations was related to the growing awareness of the importance of the green world that we are aiming to support through the medium- and long-term strategies that we have.

EE Times Asia: Where is the industry now in terms of Net Zero targets?

Paolo Ingarao: Net Zero commitments is coming from the different governments that have taken part in the recent Glasgow summit; they are belonging to the RE100 club. Net Zero commitment is very much dependent on the policy makers from different countries. Net Zero is just a matter of time; as we see now, there could be potential delays due to the energy crisis that we see all around the world. But it will be an important factor for driving the new normal. And we see that Net Zero is not just a target, but a new way of living, of approaching the business, and of defining the ethical behavior of all the citizens in different countries.

EE Times Asia: What is your outlook on energy storage systems and the overall renewable energy trend worldwide?

Paolo Ingarao: I believe that the battery storage system is becoming an indispensable component for new energy sources like the wind energy and the solar PV farms, because they are critical in making sure that the green energy is fully utilized by the grid, the network, and by the users.

Therefore, it is going to be crucial. And we are seeing a total commitment for the future. We see the wind energy will grow up from the current 100GW installed worldwide, to be around 500GW by 2035. In the next 10 to 15 years, it is going to be an exponential growth for these energy solutions.

We also see more and more commitments from governments, from developers and investors, in moving towards this direction.

With clear guidelines transferred by the central governments down into the investors, down to the developers, we can see a clear deployment of these green sustainable solutions down to the different levels of the OEMs, and Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers for the wind energy systems and PV power systems.

EE Times Asia: Paolo, do you have any final message?

Paolo Ingarao: I would like to thank all people who attended Energy Taiwan 2022. There have been a lot of interest in our mission. And we want to share with everybody that we are fully committed, not only from the professional side but also on our ethical side, that we are going to work and make sure that our world will become cleaner than ever. This is our full commitment—from the top management point of view—which is reflected in all the different layers in our organization.

EE Times Asia: Great! That is very good work you are all doing at Bureau Veritas!

Paolo Ingarao: Thank you very much!

